The Constitutional Reset
How Trump Is Forcing the Supreme Court to Redefine Power
  
David Ramsden-Wood
12
The Scoreboard of Life
It’s been a while since I’ve done a personal post but with the U.S.
  
David Ramsden-Wood
8
Autocracy or Necessity?
How Ukraine’s Democracy is ‘Saving’ Itself While America ‘Teeters on the Brink’
  
David Ramsden-Wood
10
Draining the Swamp 2.0
And this time, he’s starting with the lawyers.
  
David Ramsden-Wood
8
Why I Write (And Why I Keep Writing, Even When It Pisses People Off)
I’ve been writing for years.
  
David Ramsden-Wood
23
275,000 Government Jobs Gone in a Week
And it’s oddly good for inflation.
  
David Ramsden-Wood
10
The World Moved, and I’m Watching It Happen
I’ve been wrestling with law school.
  
David Ramsden-Wood
11
Washington’s Great Reordering
Inflation, Jobs, and a Reckoning for the Fed
  
David Ramsden-Wood
5
Calm Down: Trump’s Executive Orders Are Nothing New
The latest wave of hysteria over Donald Trump’s executive orders—and especially his decision to withhold or redirect federal funds—is a predictable…
  
David Ramsden-Wood
6
Revisiting Birthright Citizenship
A Constitutional Gap and a Pragmatic Solution
  
David Ramsden-Wood
7
Looking a illegal immigration by numbers
Fun with math … unbiased, helpful and honest … math.
  
David Ramsden-Wood
9
Democratic Attorneys General Block Treasury Policy in Legal Showdown
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) late Friday, halting a Treasury Department policy that would have allowed political…
  
David Ramsden-Wood
10
