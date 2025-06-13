#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4h

I hope the conflict doesn’t escalate and these moves stop Iran. Great summary, thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howardo's avatar
Howardo
4h

Thanks for the thorough tour of Trump’s 4D chess moves! However, Biden’s Handlers’ Administration wasn’t ambivalent, anymore than Obama & the Bushes were. Globalists have been pulling the strings for decades now, to weaken America so the New World Order can be imposed by centralized powers. We have a respite now. Cementing these gains is the next task ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture