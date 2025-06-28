#hottakeoftheday

Mark Rivenbark
7m

The U.S. Constitution, in Article III, Section 1, designates the Supreme Court as the highest court in the federal judiciary. It states that "The judicial Power of the United States, shall be vested in one supreme Court, and in such inferior Courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish." This establishes the Supreme Court explicitly and grants Congress the authority to create lower federal courts, such as district courts and courts of appeals, but does not designate them by name in the Constitution itself.....bottom line is all lower courts were created by Congress. And they can be dismantled/de-funded by Congress........if they have the backbone.

