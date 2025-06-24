#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
11m

The question is whether Iran really tries to shut down the straights of Hormuz. There is an assumption that they will view this logically. But when you are talking about a theocracy, logic can go out the window. In 1990, the first gulf war saw the price of oil double, and then come back down. The second gulf war was already baked into prices. I'm assuming we are already seeing this conflict worked into prices, but aside from the move above, its unlikely to have a major impact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture