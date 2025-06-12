#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

Georoc01
1d

In my neighborhood in Denver we have the most properties on the market that I've seen in the last decade. Frankly, we still have original homeowners from the build in the 90's who are dying off. So they are properties ripe for redevelopment. The question is what price will the family members take in the sale?

When I bought the property back in 2008, it was right before the great recession. So property values dropped 10%. But then appreciation kicked in and the value has doubled since. So a 5% dip isn't the end of the world, which is what is happening right now.

Its an interesting time.

dave walker
1d

Love your take. I was in the construction business until 2006 when it became so frothy here in Georgia I jumped ship in to my real love of bird dogs. I personally believe we need another great land recession to get prices down. I know it will be painful for many people but over priced homes and land are a serious problem here in Georgia. A starter home for $400k is stupid bad for young people. In our county (Monroe) they sent out property tax notices for due December 2025 and they were up 30%. So much backlash came from the residents within a week they pushed it out for review until 2026. The COVID side effects never seem to quit giving!

