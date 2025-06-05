There’s a lot of noise today: Trump calling Elon a “bad guy,” Elon firing back about the Epstein list, the media frothing over the spectacle.

But the story beneath the noise is serious—and it’s been building for months. Not just over tariffs. Not just over DOGE’s inability to break the bureaucratic rot (Elon has said repeatedly: government is even worse than I imagined).

This is about fiscal accountability—and the future financial stability of the United States.

And today, the Royal Rumble just started: the world’s richest man vs. the world’s most powerful man.

Let’s be clear: Elon Musk didn’t “join Team Trump” because he’s MAGA. He supported Trump this cycle for the same reason many common-sense Americans—center-right, center-left, and politically homeless—did: because the alternative was far, far worse.

Trump was offering real policies: border security, industrial revival, energy realism, free speech, and a fight against the administrative state. All of these are necessary.

And in a political masterstroke, Trump did what Democrats should have done: brought in RFK Jr.—neutralizing the vote split and allowing MAHA to take hold.

Elon is Team Common Sense. And like others—Jamie Dimon included—he sees what’s coming if we don’t change course: a fiscal disaster. One that can’t be papered over with tweets or rallies or “trust me” politics.

This isn’t new. Back in December, Elon loudly opposed the continuing resolution that got rammed through under Biden—a Democrat bill, over 1,300 pages, stuffed with pork, attempted to be passed without real debate. He said no then.

And now? It’s happening again.

The so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” is moving through Congress—under Republicans this time and we’ve talked about the pitfalls last week.

The debt ceiling hike on the table: $4 trillion. And as of yesterday, most Republican leadership was falling in line—acting like the Democrats of 20 years ago: spend, spend, spend, don’t touch entitlements, don’t cut anything, jam it through, and hide behind executive orders.

And that’s the line Elon won’t cross. He has repeatedly come out strongly against the BBB. Now, he’s using his own nuclear arsenal to neuter Trump, and with it, possibly revamp the entire next 18 months heading to midterms.

Elon knows what many of us know: this is an existential crisis. You cannot endlessly raise the ceiling and pretend the fiscal train isn’t about to derail. You can’t ignore the consequences of COVID policy, the blown-out balance sheets, the warped housing market, the addiction to stimulus since 2008. The valuations, the easy money, and believing that everything is always up and to the right. Because the truth is: Everything needs to be on the table. Austerity is coming—whether we choose it or it chooses us.

And Elon—uniquely—is in a position to say so. He’s the world’s richest person. He doesn’t answer to voters. He doesn’t depend on political donors. He’s CEO of the companies he runs. He’s not playing for approval ratings.

In fact, when he supported Trump, his stock went down. Now that he’s calling out Trump and this bill, his stock goes down. He’s not chasing popularity—he’s betting on principle.

And this is the moment. He’s effectively saying: We cannot let this bill pass. I will do everything in my power to stop it.

That’s what today’s fight is really about. Not tweets. Not Epstein lists. The debt. The future of the country. The need—finally—for someone to draw a line.

Elon just did. Let’s see who wins.