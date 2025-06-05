#hottakeoftheday

Anne Keller
20h

I liked Thomas Massie's take on it - Mike Johnson, Trump, and Musk are at a 3 way intersection. There will be a crash - who walks away? I like Thomas Massie, too. He gets a lot of stupid comments about why he doesn't do something, when it's pretty obvious he's woefully outnumbered.

Jeff Chestnut
19h

The problem with the spending is the house is full of economic buffoons holding out their hand for money they can claim for their district while the other hand is stuffing the backboicket with lobbyist bucks (supposedly for campaigns) while tte senate is full of backroom buddies cutting deals and charading as wider stamen when they are just old and have been in office too long. Then you get the judiciary which rules against the administration for actually doing administrative acts. So in the end, we truly don’t have an income problem; we have a spending problem and a greedy politician problem. That’s why calling it the swamp is an accurate portrayal of the condition.

We can’t continue to spend in deficit mode. Pure and simple.

