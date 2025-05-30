#hottakeoftheday

Jeff Chestnut
4h

EOG has been well managed for a long time. These recent major announcements set EOG for a busy and productive decade or two. Now let’s watch as EOG sets a performance standard for others to follow.

MFT
5h

Natural gas is the best fuel for the world as it’s everywhere! Renewables are almost was they are both unmanageable with highly variable availability as well. From a grid perspective I hate them. You have to back them up with something we can manage at will, and that is natural gas. All the world needs for power is nuclear and natural gas, but I have no problem with coal either.

