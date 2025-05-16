#hottakeoftheday

SmithFS
11h

Canada supplies 52% of US oil imports. So good job, Trump, getting Eco-warrior Bankster extraordinaire Mark Carney as Canadian PM. If Trump just kept his mouth shut about Canada for 2 months, conservative Pierre Poilievre would be PM, and an oil & gas boom would be on in Canada. Now there will be a $170 ton CO2 carbon tax, caps on oil & gas production, ban on pipelines and a giant push for all the greatest Energy scams ever invented, in the name of "Global Boiling":

#1) wind & solar energy

#2) hydrogen

#3) utility battery storage

#4) carbon markets

#5) carbon credits

#6) low carbon financial incentives (you know like the $100B Biden divvied out just before Trump took office)

#7) carbon footprint

That's all on the top of Carney's plan for Canada. One thing not on his plan is saying even one word about the rapid growth of China's carbon emissions.

Canadians will be suffering, and US won't be getting the Oil & Gas it needs. I generally like Trump, but on this subject he failed bad, incredibly bad.

Excellent video describing this nightmare in Canada and the Ecofascist Carney:

Global Warming: Scam, Fraud, or Hoax? Peak Prosperity, Chris Martenson:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl-b9buPtKc

WARREN HUDSON
12h

Remember Enron in China and India. Production rose under Biden

