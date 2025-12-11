#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
17h

I wish I knew at 21 what I know now. I would have changed a bunch of things - mostly impacting my orthopedic issues of today. But at the time it was a great life!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Georoc01's avatar
Georoc01
2h

And I think tying back to the just go into the trades message. They do take a physical toll on the body. And imagine trying to do what you did at 60, working long enough to get into retirement?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture