Life has a twisted sense of humor. When you’re young and have the body of a Greek god, you have zero money, zero experience, and zero opportunity. And when you’re older—when you finally can chase side quests, create fun businesses, and build things with close friends—you wake up with a shoulder injury from simply sleeping wrong.

Yesterday, I was up in the mountains with my weekly squash partner, and now real-estate partner, tearing apart our first project to get it ready. As I’ve been writing “don’t worry about college, get a trade!” … the irony wasn’t lost on me and let me just say: demolition at 48 is not demolition at 22. Pulling 1970s rock, stone by stone. off a wall for five hours felt like I climbed a mountain in a snowstorm!

Brutal? Yes.

Joyous? Shockingly, also yes.

And man, are my forearms tired.

Stages of Life

It isn’t lost on me how cool it is that I get to do a project with a close friend, someone who I’ve played a lot of squash with, and someone I trust. We get to build something together—literally. That alone is a privilege you don’t get in your twenties. You don’t have the reps, the relationships, or the finances. But then the body reminds you: “Hey man, you’re not 22 anymore.”

My Opposite-Hand Revelation

My partner had injured his squash hand—seven stitches from fixing something at his in-laws over Thanksgiving (oh, the irony). So we played this week’s match with our opposite hands to keep it fair. Instantly, we transformed into two kids who looked like we’d just learned the game. The movement and strategy were still there, but the ball? It went wherever it felt like.

What shocked us was how hard the workout still was. Muscle memory didn’t save us; we had to rebuild the skill from scratch. It felt like being juniors again—frustrated, laughing, learning, sweating, determined. The difference is that, as kids, neither of us would have appreciated the struggle the way we do now. That part comes with age.

And somewhere in that chaos of mis-hits and mirror-image swings, I realized how much I enjoyed it. Enough that it nudged a decision I’ve been wrestling with for six months: whether to play the 2026 World Masters in Australia. The catch is missing the first two weeks of my 3L year. But in 2024, my dad came with me to Amsterdam, and I played well enough to finish 9th. We had the kind of trip we hadn’t shared since my junior days—just pure joy, alongside 1,200 players all the way up to the 80+ division.

So two years older, still competing in the 45+, hoping that age and experience beat out relative youth and enthusiasm… I’m not getting any younger.

The Takeaway

When I was young, I desperately wanted to be older—money, freedom, success, purpose, direction.

Now that I’m older and have many of those things, I desperately want to be younger—with the energy, the body, and the recovery time measured in hours instead of days.

The truth is that every stage is only perfect in hindsight, especially as a parent. And the little irony of life is that you only get one crack at each version of yourself.

So while my partner and I were dragging two 300-lb cast-iron tubs into the hallway—between rounds of breaking rock—I kept coming back to the same thought: enjoy what we have, right now, because this is the only moment we get.

Youth isn’t wasted on the young—unless you spend your youth trying to be older and your older years trying to be young again. I wouldn’t trade my life for anyone else’s, not even my 22-year-old self.

Though I would happily borrow his forearms.