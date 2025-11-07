Sometimes, you think you know how you’d react.

“If someone broke into my house…”

“If I got that offer…”

“If I were in that situation…”

But you don’t. You really don’t. I didn’t.

The movie Nobody is a great example. The main character—an ex-CIA-assassin—gets his house broken into. He’s got the training, the weapons, the instincts. He could kill the intruders in two seconds flat. But he doesn’t. He lets them go. He’s at peace but everyone around him says, “If that happened to me, I’d do this, I’d do that.” But that’s the point—you don’t know until it’s you. Until it’s real. If you haven’t seen the movie, it’s really excellent. And put Violent Night on your list for Christmas time!

The same thing hit me this week in real estate. I’ve been bragging (mostly to myself) that I’m the best developer in America. Nine houses in some stage of building, holding, or selling. Haven’t had to sell anything yet, so technically, I’m undefeated. I can value everything at whatever number I want. Perfect track record. Kind of like your Private Equity friends …. It’s not real until it sells.

-And then today after two months, someone actually wanted to rent my personal house—the one I’ve been in for a year. Unlike Phoenix which is for sale, this one impacts me every day. The offer came in. Strong price. Great cap rate. Smart, rational, financially attractive. And my first thought? “Oh no. What have I done?”

It’s funny how quickly the spreadsheet becomes irrelevant once the heart gets involved. On paper, it was the right move. In reality, I realized what I actually value: calm, solitude, patience, and home. Not a marginally better ROI.

So I declined, pulled the listing and learned something about myself in the process.

Because you don’t find out who you are in theory. You find out when you’re tested.

When the offer comes in.

When Toronto scores against the Bruins and you realize you weren’t actually cheering for them all along.

When the thing you thought you wanted suddenly feels wrong.

You can’t think your way to self-knowledge. You have to live it.

So call it growth. Call it maturity. Call it whatever you want. But sometimes, the real return isn’t measured in dollars. It’s measured in peace.

Read some books. Listen to some podcasts. Hug your friends and family.

And maybe—just maybe—decline the next “good deal” that costs your calm. Even when my new Christmas sweater arrived today.