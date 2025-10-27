As I’ve evolved in my businesses, post oil and gas, when I’m not a law student, I’ve sharpened my business skills and write all the agreements. I’m won’t call it “acumen,” but most of what we call “wisdom” comes from being punched in the face repeatedly until the lesson finally sticks. I’ve been punched a lot. Sometimes for the things I say …. But mostly the things I’ve failed at.

In my current iteration of adventures—those I’m investing in, running, or helping to build into something bigger than us—three revolve around homebuilding and redevelopment. One focuses on mountain towns, which I’m especially excited about. The second is the luxury segment in Denver. And the third one is in one of my favorite states: Oklahoma- a luxury rental model within driving distance of Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa. I’m selling the place in Arizona (on the market) because I am just about at the limit of projects I can say yes to.

Rule number one: don’t lose money.

Rule number two: right size adventures for your balance sheet.

But this story is about something smaller than houses or businesses and much more precious. The new “checks” (yes, they are still used!) arrived from the bank today. I grabbed the books, slipped on my slippers and walked two doors down to my business partner’s house. He’s the builder; his wife, is the real estate agent and design spearhead. I handed off the checks, got an update on the house progress today and walked back home. The most fun part? The new build is just four blocks from where we all live.

Now, for context, I’ve been a housing bear for a long time. Friends like to remind me of this constantly: “You never wanted to own a home.” “You said homes were the worst investment ever.” “Why would anyone own a home?” I said those things, grumpily, and I meant them—at the time. Like that one time I said “No one cares about non-op…” before co-founding a non-op oil and gas company. Yeah… I say silly things sometimes.

And the truth is, people need to live somewhere. And there’s a kind of joy and value that comes from owning a place you love. When you combine that emotional connection with an analytical eye and focus on building extremely high quality—something my partners have in spades—I think you can find real opportunity to arbitrage a rate of return: buy a house or lot at the right price (rip the sellers face off), invest intelligently in a redevelopment that others would cut corners on, use cash instead of debt, and then position the property for high-end luxury rentals with the kicker of selling when the market is ready. If it performs, the partners get an attractive cap rate; if not, you still hold an asset without bank pressure or debt ticking like a clock that forces you to panic. That’s a pretty solid position. Whether it makes money? We will know in May. Or June. Or 2028….

Still, the point isn’t housing. It turns out the joy for me has been building again. Showing up at the site is like when I would climb around the drilling rig or read the flowback reports on site. And the best joy is working with people I really like again. I dare say “partnership.”

As AI reshapes the job market and traditional employment becomes less stable, I find that I keep coming back to an old Harvard Business Review article I read 15 or 20 years ago. It said the number-one reason people stay at a job isn’t money, or prestige, or even purpose—it’s because they have a best friend at work. Everyone I know who loves what they do works with people they genuinely enjoy, respect, and can’t wait to see “tomorrow.” It makes the grind bearable, the wins sweeter, and the whole experience of life richer.

Because at the end of the day, the wealth we create from these ventures feeds our families, our retirements, and our legacies. And if you get to build that alongside your best friends—well, that’s as good as it gets. So here’s to partners. A big bonus if you can see them in your slippers.