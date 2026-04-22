#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T Fitz's avatar
T Fitz
1d

Hahahaha! There are some really good one-liners in here..."a kombucha tap and a mental health stipend" and "Nobody cares it’s your birthday."

Well said as usual.

Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2d

Work is about achieving - putting out to produce. A company is not in business to develop your lifestyle. That’s on you. The value and benefits of working for yourself allow you to decide how much balance there is for work and life. Some figure it out.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture