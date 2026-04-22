I had my last Legal Profession class on Sunday. A guest speaker came in — lovely person, long career, genuinely well-intentioned — and she gave the kind of advice lawyers give law students when they’re trying to be honest about what’s coming. She talked about graduating into debt, marrying someone also in debt, buying a house, having a baby, and then having a panic attack. Things, she said, that nobody tells you in school.

And then the Q&A started.

Two questions in, my hand went up. I couldn’t help it.

One student asked how to evaluate a firm’s culture to make sure it supports work-life balance. Another asked what advice she’d give for maintaining a life outside of work. I listened, and then I said what I thought:

Work-life balance is a lie.

Not because balance isn’t a worthy goal. But because no company — especially one billing by the hour — is ultimately looking out for you. And quitting jobs because the culture doesn’t give you the lifestyle you want doesn’t pay for the degree, the mortgage, or the baby.

In 2007, I was commuting between Calgary and Denver. Tara was pregnant with Andrew, but because pregnancy was a pre-existing condition and she needed a green card, she couldn’t cross the border. So she was living in the basement of her parents’ house with our older son Ben while I ran a weekly circuit: up at 3am Monday, airport by 5, Denver by 9, office by 9:40, work until 8pm, Comfort Inn across from the Brown Palace — $79 a night, I think, maybe $89 — Monday through Thursday, then the 9pm flight back. Home at 1am. Repeat. Oh, yeah, and I was taking my MBA so was in class all day Saturday. I did that for 16 months. The things I learned contributed strongly to the success I was blessed to find.

Anadarko had me sell the house to collect the moving bonus. At the time, $20,000 felt like a fortune. Inflation-adjusted, I’ve convinced myself it was basically a million dollars. (It wasn’t. But it felt like it.)

Andrew was born on a Thursday. I picked him up at the hospital, and I had an investor relations conference call I could not miss. The cell reception in the room was terrible.

I am terrified of heights.

I opened the window on the fourth floor and hung out of it — literally hung out of a fourth-floor hospital window, newborn son behind me — so my phone could get signal.

My boss, the head of IR, came on the call and asked if I was taking that “damn paternity leave.”

I told him I was picking my son up from the hospital because he’d been born that morning but I’d be back in Denver Monday morning. You know, after the weekend that I would be working and doing class.

He did not say congratulations.

I’m not telling that story to brag. I’m telling it because I think we’ve overcorrected so hard in the other direction that we’re now handing a generation a different bill of goods — one that says your feelings about workplace culture are a reasonable basis for career decisions. They’re not. Not when you have debt. Not when you have a mortgage. Not when you have a baby.

The original bill of goods said: go to college, get a good job, buy a house, build wealth. That one turned out to be mostly fiction too. Interest rates stayed too low for too long, and now houses cost what they cost. Debt at 6% makes renting the rational choice in most markets. And the degree itself? AI is eating the entry-level work that used to justify it, and the universities aren’t exactly rushing to warn you about that.

So we’ve got kids carrying $150,000 in student debt, interviewing for jobs based on whether the company has a kombucha tap and a mental health stipend.

I don’t say this with contempt. I say it with genuine concern.

Nobody is coming to save you. Not the firm. Not the culture committee. Not the HR portal with the wellness app. The only person who is definitely, contractually, unavoidably on your side is you.

That’s not a hard philosophy. That’s just the truth they forgot to put in the brochure. Nobody cares it’s your birthday.