Andrew Sullivan’s Requiem for the West is a sharp lament for what he sees as a fading American-led world order. He argues that when confronted with power—Russia, China, autocracy in general—the West must meet it with equal or greater force. That’s a nice sentiment, and one that would have resonated in the post-WWII era when America had both the will and the wisdom to wield power effectively. But today? It rings hollow.

Because the truth is, Ukraine has already lost. Sullivan can frame the war in grand ideological terms, but the reality on the ground is that Ukraine is bleeding itself dry, killing hundreds of thousands of its men in a war it cannot win against a nuclear power. This was never our war to begin with—it was Europe’s. And yet, the U.S. has shouldered the financial and military burden while Europe, as usual, sits back and moralizes from a safe distance. That is precisely the dynamic JD Vance called out at the Munich Security Conference when he told European leaders, “The United States’ priority must shift to the Indo-Pacific, and Europe must take responsibility for its own security.”

He’s right. And it’s long overdue.

Ukraine Was Never a Core U.S. Interest

If Russia had rolled tanks into Canada, sure—let’s talk. If this was Sweden, a neutral nation that suddenly found itself on the wrong end of an invasion, maybe that’s a different conversation. But Ukraine? Ukraine was part of Russia less than 30 years ago. It has always been within Russia’s orbit. And yet, we’ve allowed the war hawks and think-tank warriors to sell us on the idea that Ukraine’s fate determines the survival of democracy itself.

That’s nonsense.

Russia is not invading NATO. If they wanted to, they would have done it by now. And if the European Union—the world’s second-largest economy—truly feared Russian expansion, they would have spent the last two decades building a military capable of stopping it instead of outsourcing their defense to the United States.

This is not an American fight.

Europe Can—and Must—Negotiate Peace

The U.S. should be forcing a diplomatic resolution, not sending another blank check. Ukraine’s government is collapsing. The war effort is unsustainable. The idea that continued Western support will somehow lead to a Ukrainian victory is pure fantasy. The only reason this war has lasted this long is because of American money and weapons.

If Europe wants Ukraine to hold the line, they should fund it. If they don’t, then they should step up and negotiate an end to the war—on terms that don’t involve America endlessly subsidizing the conflict.

If America Stays, It Should Be a Business Deal

If the U.S. remains engaged in Ukraine, then it’s time to act like an empire—not a charity. What does America gain from this war? What’s the return on the hundreds of billions spent?

Here’s a blueprint for what a real power play looks like:

• Secure U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth—lithium, rare earth metals, energy reserves.

• Tie European defense spending to U.S. interests—if we’re their military, they should be paying the bill.

• Dictate the terms of any Ukrainian reconstruction—with American firms leading the charge.

• Lock Ukraine into an American sphere of influence—economically, militarily, and strategically.

This is how the British did it. This is how the Romans did it. This is how every major power in history has operated—except modern America, which plays the game like a babysitter instead of a ruler.

Stop Playing Defense. Shape the World Instead.

The United States is the largest economy in the world. The most powerful military in human history. We don’t need to act like victims of fate. We don’t need to whine about being “forced” into global conflicts while we pour money into wars with no return. We can shape reality to our will.

But we have to stop acting like we’re beholden to some outdated global order where America exists to defend everyone but itself. If Ukraine matters, then make it matter in terms of U.S. power and profit. If it doesn’t, then let Europe clean up its own mess.

That’s the real choice. Power must serve power. Anything else is just weakness dressed up as virtue.