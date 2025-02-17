I’ve been writing for years. Sometimes people love it. Sometimes they hate it. Sometimes they pretend I don’t exist. And for the last three years, LinkedIn made that official.

Shadow bans, full bans, de-platforming—whatever you want to call it—has never changed what I do. Because what I do is simple: I look at the data, I question the narrative, and I say what I see.

That’s it.

If that offends you, you should ask yourself why.

I don’t write for clicks. I don’t write for followers. I don’t write for money. I write because the world is a better place when we think. When we stop accepting things at face value. When we stop outsourcing our common sense to the powers that be—whether that’s a corporation, a government, or a media machine running on algorithms designed to tell you exactly what you want to hear.

Before “this”, I built companies. Then I sold some. Then I found myself with too much time, too much to say, and a gnawing sense that maybe none of it mattered. That’s when I started writing. First, a book (What the F@&K is Wrong with Everybody Else?). Then articles. Then hot takes. Some people got it. Some people didn’t.

Then COVID hit, and suddenly questioning anything became dangerous. Platforms cracked down. Dissent got labeled misinformation. The Overton window shrank. And I kept writing anyway—because that’s what I do.

People talk about job losses. They talk about AI replacing workers. They talk about intellectual stagnation. But those who fear the truth aren’t scared of losing jobs or intelligence—they’re scared of exposure. Productivity and value are truth. And those who lose jobs? They weren’t productive. They weren’t adding value.

During COVID, many were silenced because the truth was that the narrative was a lie. Fear and falsehoods are co-morbid. And when the truth finally catches up, the people who built their world on lies panic. We are seeing that in D.C. daily. As AI reshapes the entire landscape of thought, writing, and work, most people are still asking the wrong questions.

And that’s what I think I’m here to do. To keep pushing, keep questioning, and keep writing.

I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost job opportunities. And I’m not sure I’ll ever get to work in Washington or be governor of a state (Mr. Ramsden-Wood … did you say …? Yeah … I probably did). Collectively, if more of us don’t start asking hard questions, pushing back against narratives, and thinking for ourselves, we’re going to wake up in a world where the ability to do so is gone.

So if you’ve made it this far, here’s what I ask: Like this, share it, comment. Keep the conversation going. Because if we don’t, who will?

And let’s continue to make America … well, you know the rest.