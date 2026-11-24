There are two kinds of people: those who do what they have to do, and those who do what it takes. I don't know if that's the right way to phrase it, but I know the difference when I see it.

I have a friend, and I won't name him, who played in the NHL for a very long time. A first-round pick, out of the University of Denver, from an oil and gas family in Calgary. We've gotten to know each other over the last couple of years, and whenever I'm in Phoenix, we get together.

When we get together, we chat about careers, life, building businesses and the things we learned in sports. Today, we talked at length about his DU days. The varsity players had access to Magness Arena (I remember from when I coached my kids in the Jr. Pioneers program and they ran into the players all the time, which was a great role modeling experience as hockey players are amongst the nicest, most gracious team athletes there are). So, if the players wanted and the ice was open, he was on it. Skating, drills, one-timers. He treated it like a job, even before hockey became he profession. He knew that when you get an opportunity, you have to be ready to execute it.

I know that feeling. I trained my butt off in squash, made the U.S. national team in 1999 and 2000, and played World Championships and the Pan American Games. What ultimately made me give up squash, other than the fact that it doesn't pay like hockey, was that I started putting the same intensity into my career that I had put into my athleticism. For kids, sports is the one thing they can be the best at young. Then you age, and a full-time career takes over.

It's one reason I love athletes, and employers do too. When CEOs say "I'm looking for athletes," I don't think they mean athletic. What they mean is they need someone who can chip in wherever needed, with a focus, a will and a work ethic that is obvious. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

My favorite thing about Joe is remains very ambitious and has never rested on his laurels, even after a long NHL career. He looked at four or five different businesses and landed on data center infrastructure build-out. About a year and a half ago, I had the chance to invest alongside him.

Right time, right space, right concept. And what differentiates ideas from success is execution: hiring a team, attracting capital, and then, doing it. They have been phenomenal at all of it. Energy build-out and flexibility turned out to be a huge piece of the puzzle.

There are opportunities to invest in everything, everywhere. The hard part is identifying the right one and then focusing on it. It takes a special person to keep reinvesting in himself while being a good allocator of capital and a better allocator of time. He is that person.

I'm blessed that my friends are exceptional people. Honestly, all of them are, and so are most of the people in my circle. It keeps me young, and gives me lots of opportunities to invest. This Thanksgiving week, I'm very grateful.