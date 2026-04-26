I should be studying for finals. Instead I watched Project Hail Mary and started rereading The Fountainhead.

I’m telling myself this is productive. That keeping your mind moving — strategically, laterally — makes you a better learner. That showing up to every class and doing every reading this time around, unlike my Engineering younger self, means I’ve actually earned the detour this weekend.

This is what I’m telling myself.

Project Hail Mary is exceptional. Go see it. I won’t spoil it, but Ryan Gosling does something in that film that’s quietly remarkable: he plays a man who solves impossible problems not because he’s fearless but because he’s just too curious to quit. The whole movie is a love letter to human ingenuity and it’s brilliant. To what we can build when faced with the end, and when we’re not anchored to consensus, precedent, or the way things have always been done.

Which is exactly what drove me to reread The Fountainhead.

Howard Roark doesn’t ask permission. He was my third male role model, after my dad and Henry Reardon (because I read Atlas Shrugged first). He doesn’t compromise the line of a building to make a committee feel included. He builds what he sees, takes the consequences, and would rather blow up his own work than watch it get diluted into something mediocre. Ayn Rand wrote him as a provocation but reading it now, in 2026, he reads less like a fantasy and more like a founder archetype. We just call them different things today.

There’s an interesting evolution between The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged. Roark is alone. His genius is personal, almost violent in its singularity. The roar against the world is one man’s. , and by proxy, John Galt, is different. By the time Rand gets to Atlas Shrugged, she’s figured something out: the builders don’t have to fight the system alone. They can simply leave. Collectively withdraw the thing the world depends on and let the machinery seize up without them. It’s a more sophisticated argument—individualism at scale.

I think SpaceX is the Atlas Shrugged version of Musk. He started out building rockets but over the last two decades, he’s figured out how capital markets work and how ideas get funded, how valuations get constructed, how you can run a loss-making car company at a valuation that makes no fundamental sense for fifteen years if the narrative is large enough and the ambition is credible enough. I’ve been writing about Tesla’s valuation being disconnected from reality for years. I own the car. I cannot bring myself to own the stock. I wrote this five years ago.

But I own SpaceX. Because that’s where the Rearden logic applies. That’s the place where builders actually went.

Here’s where this loops back to topics I’ve been chewing on all week: the USAID story unemployment story, my deciding to resign as the golf coach because it no longer could exist without conflicting commitments, and my favorite house that I sold because the economics made sense.

Most Americans’ primary source of wealth is their house. Not their salary. Not their 401k. The house. And the entire apparatus around real estate, the agents, the lenders, the inspectors, the municipalities, the zoning boards exists in large part to protect that asset class from the kind of creative destruction that Roark or Rearden would bring to it in about fifteen minutes. Nobody is building what housing actually needs. They’re building what the committee approves.

I think there’s a different way to do it so I’m working on something and core idea is to treat real estate the way a founder treats a market. Find the inefficiency. Build around it. Stop asking permission from people whose incentive is to slow you down. More on that when it’s ready.

For now I have finals. And a Fountainhead to finish. And a movie I’d watch again tomorrow if I had the time.

Go see Project Hail Mary. Read. Keep your mind moving.

Studying can wait one more day.