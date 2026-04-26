#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Howardo's avatar
Howardo
2d

Yes, Ayn Rand’s dudes raged against the machine, a worthy goal most of the time. But she never got to read Christopher Alexander’s A Pattern Language which explains features that make a house pleasing to live in. So when the committee tells Roark to add balconies to his building he asks “why?” with no regard for what’s universally appreciated.

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Clayton Flanagan's avatar
Clayton Flanagan
2d

Interesting article. Good luck with the finals. If reading the Fountainhead is your way of procrastinating thats a good problem to have. I don't get the sense that you really want to be a lawyer (which is no criticism btw) but certainly a good education.

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