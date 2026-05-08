I just finished my last 2L exam. And no, I won’t come last—but honestly, my relationship with that fact has shifted even more than I expected. The goal going in was the learning, not the marks, but I still wanted to win. But somewhere along the way, “winning” became counterproductive to the process.

The truth? I enjoy writing the exams. You find out what you actually know. You find out if your process works. You realize that you’ve come a long way, baby.

But the elephant in the room, in every room, is AI.

Here’s a secret: the thing nobody in academic administration wants to say out loud is that I (and everyone) could run everything through an AI tool and it handles all of it. The research. The analysis. The synthesis. The writing. It’s your therapist and your trainer. It can do everything and anything. So—what exactly are we testing?!?

The locked room still works—I guess. Three hours, no internet, sometimes no notes, go. Evidence was pure memorization and I liked that more than people probably expected me to. It tests what’s actually in your head. Not your outline quality. What you know. There’s something more honest about that. But it also ignores reality.

The future can’t just be the locked room forever. It has to evolve toward grading the process. What prompts are you running? What threads are you pulling? Is the conversation iterative and are you making the connections or is the AI making them while you watch and nod? That’s the real question. Thought partner or ghostwriter.

For me the value is in the connective tissue it creates. The truth is I’m stream of conciousness and AI helps the ties between things I’m already thinking about—Howard Roark to my obsession with building to Rand’s early views on men and women and sex that would get anyone cancelled today, but she might be right. I finished The Fountainhead this week. Between studying. I may be the only law student in history to re-read both Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead cover to cover during a semester—the latter starting and finishing during finals. I’m aware. I don’t care. Different goals, different inputs, different everything.

Even my version of lazy is still reading and connecting dots. One workout this week after four months of intensity. Not proud of it as I could have made the time but also not destroyed by it and it would have in the past. The building stuff—nothing new in Denver as our next build starts in September against a more uncertain backdrop but close to done in Dillon and Broken Bow.

The covered call strategy has evolved in my thinking too. Great income, but it structurally caps you out of the big moves. I’m outperforming the S&P but not keeping up with my kids, which honestly tells you more about their conviction than my strategy. Streamlining older positions. Making bigger, more concentrated bets in minerals, infrastructure, private companies. More 10x swings, less managed decay.

And tomorrow I play golf.

AI can help me think, research, connect things I wouldn’t have connected. It cannot help me hit a 7-iron into the wind or have a real conversation over 18 holes. That layer still belongs to us. For now.

But the phone in your pocket is already smarter than anyone or anything you’ve ever met in your life. And we are only in the second inning.