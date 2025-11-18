I had a small epiphany yesterday after a reader comment on my gold vs. Bitcoin post. The reader pointed out that gold miners are mining something with intrinsic value. Fair point. But more broadly, the story of the economy is about operators.

Over 20 years in oil and gas, I saw operators get two to three times the operating leverage of the commodity. When prices rise, operators move 2-3x the percentage upward. When prices fall, hello SM Energy stock! But at the core, if you’re going to take a directional view, the purest way is to own (or short) the people doing the “mining.”

The insight: we’re all miners.

Not with pickaxes or hard hats but with operating leverage and arbitrage.

Banks Are Miners

A simple example is banks. Their ore is capital. They access it cheaply, deploy it for fees and interest, and then package the output into something someone else is willing to buy.

They’re “mining” the arbitrage between what dollars cost them and what those dollars are worth to someone else who wants a house, a car, a business, or a dream they can’t finance on their own.

The insight helped explain my new real estate ventures: in our real-estate projects, the value really isn’t in “owning the house.” The value creation is in “mining” old houses for their lot value, changing the zoning envelopes for what they could be, striking at the inefficiency through design and redevelopment and exploiting capital to create something people want. It’s development arbitrage. The commodity is the house, and the margin is the mine.

Every Job Is a Mine

• Private equity mines inefficiency.

• Lawyers mine complexity.

• HVAC techs mine discomfort.

• Entrepreneurs mine friction.

• Developers mine land.

• Writers mine ideas.

The economy— every function — is just the level of arbitrage. We extract value from the gap between what is and what could be. Gold miners extract the spread between the ground and the market. Oil operators extract the spread between geology and gasoline. Banks extract the spread between capital and dreams. And the rest of us extract the spread between our capabilities and someone else’s needs.

The mine is capability. The commodity is just the thing the world pays for. The key is finding where you can capture the biggest spread and on November 18, with MBS in D.C. he’s leveraging trillions of capital and manipulated oil prices into the deals you will no doubt see emerge tomorrow. And then… oil resumes its move higher and “the miners” can’t stop getting their a$$es kicked every day ….