#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Clavin's avatar
Brian Clavin
5h

Love the “Everything…worthwhile…is Arbitrage” take.

Respect

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawrence Braul's avatar
Lawrence Braul
6h

Thanks David. I haven't purchased oil and gas since selling an ETF that was leaving claw marks while it slowly slide down hill.

MBS and the presence of OPEC has perpetuated an artificial market. There is real debate about 2026 and a surplus, if any, one year from now. I dont think OPEC is particularly good at projecting futures.

Uncertainty is climbing but not because of oil prices alone. There is more evidence of slowing in the US housing market. Tariffs are costing people real money. Consumer spending is slowing according to the CEO of Home Depot.

Today its fruits and vegetables that need relief from Tariffs. Tomorrow it will be manufactured goods that use steel and aluminum that is 50% more costly. I dont know how Boeing can compete with Airbus on cost. BA share price is pointing to a steady decline after reporting a shocking loss of $7.47 PER SHARE.

Contrary to Trump's early promise, tariffs are paid by Americans on American made products (including lumber, appliances, autos, trucks, planes, and building materials).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Ramsden-Wood
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture