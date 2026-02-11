#hottakeoftheday

While markets can be brutal, this consequence of politically-based business decisions gives me some encouragement that markets still function properly in the long run. BP, Shell and Total Energies all went hard for the government-driven "green revolution", although their core competencies were never in these businesses (sorry, but building windmills is NOT the same as drilling oil and gas wells). Exxon and Chevron largely stayed the course with some minor forays into the renewables world. And now, which companies are rewarded for their long-term commitment to their underlying business strategies? Yessir, those that recognized their competitve advantage rather than yielding to public sentiment.

Nailed it! Great read! I look forward to your write ups every week (or when you can spare them with your law school and entrepreneurial schedule). I would also add that often these managers and executives at these companies make or force these poor decisions through because of whatever narrative is popular in the market, keep their jobs and get pay increases/bonuses and do not suffer the consequences of their decisions meanwhile they layoff workers, often many who advised against these ESG decisions or made suggestions early on to get into plays or exit but they were seen as “not a team player” and suffer the consequences along with the shareholders.

