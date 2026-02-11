What we’re watching right now in energy and autos isn’t bad luck or bad timing. It’s simply bad governance.

TotalEnergies takes a $700 million write-off on wind. BP goes all-in on the energy transition, says empirically retarded (yes, I used the R word) about peak oil demand, and now has to cut buybacks, and their stock lags Exxon by a cool 28% over the last year (in fairness, they are beating SM Energy by 55% so don’t get me started on that one…).

Then there is Shell, who this week hedged its “net zero by 2050” commitment with enough caveats to tell you even they don’t believe it—better get well do it, butonly if the world does it too. Translation: the Chinese policy of net zero F’s given about CO2 is gaining favor. As it should. The world had 2,800 ppm CO2 long before cars and Amsterdam at -6’ above sea level has thrived for almost 1,000 years. We will be fine.

All these moves aren’t isolated missteps. They’re symptoms of mediocrity, largesse and entitlement.

The common thread is weak boards enabling weak leadership—leaders who are massively overpaid relative to performance and almost entirely insulated from downside. No real equity risk. No “eat what you kill.” No personal consequence for being wrong at scale.

Contrast that with private equity. You make the investment, you live with it. You don’t get your waterfall unless value is actually created. Or look at founder-led tech: Elon, Zuckerberg, Dell, Ellison. Pick your flavor. Immense wealth, yes—but it came from alignment because they kept all their shares. They owned the upside and the downside. Their incentives were obvious, permanent, and visible.

Now look at large public oil & gas. They don’t sell assets at the right time. They don’t buy assets at the right time. They don’t merge when it’s strategically obvious.

Instead, they drift. Politically expedient decisions. ESG narratives and net zero targets that look good in Davos and destroy capital in Houston. And when it fails? A write-off, a press release, and management keeps their job, their board seat, and their pension. What a joke.

The EV story is the same movie. Automakers should have known this wasn’t going to work at scale in the U.S. every consumer did. In contrast, Europe is compact. Short drives. Expensive fuel. Dense charging corridors. The U.S. is none of that. It’s massive distances, cold weather degrading batteries, infrastructure gaps, and use cases that don’t fit batteries—Minnesota at zero degrees doesn’t care about your slide deck. I own a Tesla because I can, not because I should.

And yet: Stellantis, $26 billion write-off. Ford, north of $30 billion. That’s not innovation—that’s capital misallocation on an epic scale. And guess who still have their jobs and seats at the table?

Business isn’t complicated. Figure out the highest risk-adjusted rate of return. Allocate capital there. Do it consistently. Return excess cash to shareholders.

That’s it. That’s the job.

Instead, we get mediocrity protected by governance structures designed to preserve jobs, not create value. “Stakeholder engagement…” F that. Give me my money. And make no mistake, it is shareholders money. And that’s the real lesson for investors: truly aligned management teams are rare, and boards willing to back them—or fire them—are even rarer.

There are energy companies run the right way. Just like there are in every industry. But the last few days have been a loud reminder that when incentives are broken, strategy follows—and shareholders pay the bill.

And no amount of glossy transition language fixes that.