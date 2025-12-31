Today, the ACA premium subsidies that were at the core of the government shutdown early this month quietly expire. For a lot of people, that means healthcare premiums jump pretty substantially to read the press reports—and that’s on top of higher insurance deductibles, higher electricity bills, higher food prices, higher home prices, higher car prices. Inflation is everywhere, and now healthcare threatens to break the bank. Without changing views on life expectancy or access, healthcare is pretty central to Western society.

And here’s an uncomfortable truth: healthcare costs do rise as we age. More pills. More diagnoses. More chronic issues. But what we lack entirely is a culture of prevention.

Go back to March 2020. “Two weeks to flatten the curve.” What a joke that was. Italy was the first Western country to publish real COVID mortality data before the censors buried it. I know, I was using it in my blogs in March 2020. Average age of death: ~80. Average comorbidities: three. Later, we learned roughly 78% of hospitalizations were linked to obesity.

At the time, I half-joked but really meant it: imagine if instead of “stay home and wait,” the message had been:

Shut down for two weeks—and get healthy. Cut sugar. Cut soda. Get outside. Walk. Lift. Vitamin D. Basic supplements. Move. And Trump leads the way….

Picture the country doing push-ups instead of doom-scrolling. Walking instead of sitting in bars (which, to be fair, I love). A national fitness reset. That didn’t happen. And here we are.

Fast-forward to Christmas this year in Phoenix after what felt like a very fast 2025. My sister—observant, and not subtle—“buys herself” a glucose monitor. It mysteriously ends up on the back of my arm. (Apparently the app isn’t approved in Canada, but in the U.S. you can buy it on Amazon. Draw your own conclusions.)

Three days of glucose data later? Fascinating. I love this stuff. I’m a data guy. Seven years of hot takes didn’t come from vibes.

And here’s the key point around all data: you cannot manage what you do not measure. Well performance, customer KPIs, and physical and fiscal health.

But the truth is, we don’t have a healthcare system. We have a treatment system. Like NGOs that “address homelessness” while paying the executive director $500k a year, nobody is structurally incentivized to solve the problem. Government manages dollars. Providers manage billing. Pharma manages subscriptions. Symptoms get treated. And causes get ignored.

If we were serious about healthcare, we’d zero-base budget it.

• Gym memberships tax-deductible (with caps so gyms don’t just jack prices)

• Glucose monitors normalized

• Wearables like Oura rings encouraged

• Nutrition plans subsidized

• Prevention rewarded

• Obesity addressed upstream instead of medicated downstream

Show me the incentives, I’ll show you the outcome. The incentives are to put people on Ozempic and act surprised when costs explode.

Yes, prevention takes work. No pills. No injections. I’m a perfect example, especially in the last six months of 2025. Too much sugar, too much booze, six months of ignoring the scale. 2025 all-time weight high—conveniently right before Dry January starts tomorrow. Forty pounds down by next September. Measured. Managed. Non-negotiable.

Same principle applies to money. If you don’t track it, you’re just telling yourself stories.

2025 disappeared in a blink

2026 brings midterms. For me, the World Squash Masters in Australia. Wrapping year two of law school and starting my final year. Kids growing up fast. My real estate adventures finally facing the truth serum—selling. First Denver project listed April or May. Second likely June. My Phoenix deal fell apart (financing—of course), which I’m oddly grateful for. No fire sales. Make hay when the sun is shining—but only when the price is right.

Measure. Manage. Decide.

That’s health. That’s money. That’s life.

Happy New Year. See you on the flip side!

