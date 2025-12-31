#hottakeoftheday

Chad Black
5d

Happy New Year! Always appreciate the HTOTD.

Georoc01
5d

This has been a challenge to the total health system that Kaiser Permanente expouses vs how Medicare and Medicaid pay out to health care providers. As you say, our insurance pays for treatment, not incentive based for providers to create healthy patients which was the foundation that Kaiser Permanente was created upon by a Dr James Garfield 80 years ago.

One thing the ACA taught is that just expanding access to insurance doesn't change the way patients access care. The reason poor patients choose going to the emergency room vs seeing a primary care provider doesn't change when you basically give away health insurance. A single mom working 2 jobs to put food on the table isn't taking time off from work to take her kid to the doctor. But when they get really sick, its off to the ER they go. They get treatment and go home until the next emergency. So how do you improve the health of these people? Giving them a gym membership isn't going to do it.

We started a number of initiative to address this.

1) Food is medicine. What you are seeing with changing SNAP to not cover unhealthy food choices, we started a carrot approach called Food is medicine. We added screening for food insecurity and provide direct access to food banks for our members.

2) Transportation - Kaiser is known for building single site med centers where you can get all your healthcare in a single building. But when you consolidate care, can members get to these sites easily? Opening more urgent care centers in neighborhoods to provide an easy access to medical care rather than going to the ER, which is the most expensive form of care we provide.

3) Shelter - Health is housing-if you don't have adequate housing is another direct cause and grants to provide respite for those under medical care

4) Mental Health - this is a neglected part of the overall health care program as unless the mental side of health care is addressed, addressing physical ailments without the root cause.

Those are the 4 foundations that need to be included in any whole health system. Do we spend more treating at the end vs addressing the root cause with preventative medicine? Yes. But its not as simple as you lay out either.

And btw, many of the Medicare Advantage plans do provide for many of the incentives you outline. But you have to be 65 to access them.

