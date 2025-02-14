It’s been a week of brutal economic reality checks, and the numbers don’t lie. Inflation, once thought to be on the ropes, is still throwing punches. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) shot up 0.5% in January—the biggest jump in nearly 18 months—while Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.4%, proving that price pressures aren’t just sticking around; they’re growing. And yet, the Fed cut rates last year.

If that sounds wildly premature, it’s because it was. The decision to ease up on monetary policy now looks not just wrong—it arguably confirms the Fed has been misreading the economy from the start of COVID through today. Let’s rewind. When the pandemic hit, the Fed went all-in on easy money, slashing rates to near zero and stuffing its balance sheet with $2.5 trillion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to artificially suppress interest rates. The result? A housing market supercharged by cheap credit, fueling an inflationary bubble that’s still distorting prices today. Home prices remain near record highs, inventory is tight because nobody wants to trade a 3% mortgage for a 7% one, and despite higher borrowing costs, liquidity continues flowing into stocks and real estate. The inflation problem didn’t start in 2023; it started in 2020, and the Fed was complicit the entire time.

Meanwhile, Over in Job Land…

Speaking of misreadings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) just revised its job numbers downward, revealing that the U.S. added 598,000 fewer jobs in the year ending March 2024 than previously reported. And here’s a fun fact: while the economy added 2.9 million jobs last year, 709,000 of them—roughly 24%—came from government payrolls. It’s not the 70% I’ve seen quoted, but it’s still a hefty portion, and let’s be honest—when was the last time you heard about government hiring spurring innovation or productivity?

Where do many of these public sector jobs cluster? Washington, D.C., the city where 92% of voters backed the Democratic nominee in 2020. Translation: The capital and government actors are dominated by bureaucrats and lobbyists who overwhelmingly lean left.

Enter the Trump administration. Determined to reshape the federal government, it’s not just targeting policies—it’s going after the people who implement them. 77,000 federal employees have already taken retirement packages, and now 220,000 probationary workers are being let go. These are just the opening shots in what insiders predict will be the largest federal downsizing in modern history.

DEI initiatives? Axed.

“Non-aligned” spending? Gone.

And Now, A Foreign Policy Curveball…

If all that wasn’t enough, yesterday Trump-who’s done more talking each day than Biden did in his final two years-announced he’s planning to talk to China and Russia about cutting military spending by 50%. Like it or hate it, defense spending is nearly 20% of Federal tax receipts and to make any dent in the deficit, one has to fish where the fish are.

Next up?, Linda McMahon started her confirmation hearings on the same day that RFK Jr. was confirmed, and she’s been tasked with eliminating the Department of Education.

What’s the Takeaway?

Whether you see it as a necessary correction or a reckless experiment depends on where you sit, but make no mistake: Washington is under new management, and business is anything but usual and Trump has only been in office for three weeks….