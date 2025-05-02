Let’s stop pretending Trump doesn’t have a plan. Sure, he pivots. Sure, he’s opportunistic. But he knows he who holds the gold, makes the rules … and Fort Knox audit aside, he holds the gold.

Yesterday, Trump nominated Rep. Mike Waltz—Green Beret, Iran hawk, and walking middle finger to diplomacy—as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. That’s not a reshuffle. That’s a kill shot.

Elise Stefanik was supposed to take the post but backed out to protect the GOP’s one-vote House margin. That left the seat vacant… until now. And if you think this is about the U.N., you’re missing the play.

Let’s talk timing.

On April 30, the U.S. quietly signed a critical minerals deal with Ukraine. We’re not just sending weapons—we’re buying in. Lithium, titanium, rare earths—locked up for U.S. firms, secured by U.S. power, and backed by a decades-long reconstruction play. It’s the Marshall Plan for minerals, and it puts American contractors—and leverage—right in Russia’s backyard.

Then on May 1, Trump dropped secondary sanctions on any country buying Iranian oil or petrochemicals. Translation: China, you’re on notice. Russia, your little oil-swap schemes with Tehran? Game over.

And today, Trump made it official: The U.S. is pulling out of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Saudi-brokered negotiations? Still going—but Washington’s not babysitting anymore. The message is clear: we’re done waiting. If Putin wants peace, he can take the Saudi deal and walk. If not, we’ll fund Ukraine, mine the country, and bleed Russia dry.

And that’s where Waltz comes in.

He’s not a diplomat. He’s a warrior. He’s the guy you send to the U.N. after you’ve made up your mind—and just need someone to read the verdict. And that verdict? It’s not JCPOA 2.0. It’s not “let’s all get along.” It’s this:

“We’re back. We have the minerals. We have the market. We have the oil. And we have the hammer. Your move.”

What looks like chaos—sanctions, nominations, deals, withdrawals—is a map.

What looks like a pivot is pressure.

And what looks like a Green Beret in a suit is a shot across the bow. SignalGate was a bad mistake and Trump is nothing but an opportunist. He moved his knight to fork the rook and queen…. It’s going to be an interesting May.

Have a great weekend! One final down, two to go!