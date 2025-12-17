#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Stu Turley
14h

DRW - This is one of the Best Hot Takes of the day you have written. I would love to have you on a podcast and talk about this one! I posted out on Sunday that Trump would have to react to the Dark fleet tankers that were loading on Friday and Saturday - and this is more about the Monroe Doctrine. China still has control of the Panama Canal's ports, and a longer geopolitical view of oil is in order. I think the world is changing and new trading blocs are forming. This would include India, China, Russia, Japan, and, I think, also Saudi Arabia. The world is healing, and we are going to go through some tough times as things get resettled.

Ed Boczar
16h

A good thought process. Add Mexico's heavy oil to the list via cartel "interventions" and follow it with "interventions" in Colombia. Combined, the three countries will be able to increase their production. Venezuela produced 3.5MBPD in 1997, Mexico did 2.2MBPD in 2004 and Colombia produced over I MBPD in 2013. Add Brazil (with a favorable government change in the future) and we end up with a huge supply of the right type of crude in the Americas.

