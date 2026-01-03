#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ramsden-Wood's avatar
David Ramsden-Wood
10h

Sorry for the spelling error in the title -

Was going quick and was excited! Updated in the online edition…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
9h

Events dear boy, Events

Which in this case make your "supply managment" thesis look very solid!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture