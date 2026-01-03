In the early hours of this morning, the United States launched a surprise large-scale military operation against Venezuela — including pre-dawn airstrikes on Caracas and key military facilities — culminating in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by U.S. forces. The couple has been flown to New York to face narcoterrorism and drug-trafficking charges by the U.S. Justice Department. It’s an interesting development and I can’t help but think Chris Wright has convinced the administration we have a massive oil shortage coming to the United States when shale rolls over hard in 2026. It hasn’t been lost on me that the EIA 914 report for December hasn’t been published as it usually is on the last day of the month….

Which is the key reason why developments today cannot be separated from the underlying dynamics of supply, geopolitical leverage, and the illicit economic factors that has driven U.S. policy toward Caracas in the first place — themes I unpacked in this earlier HotTake on how the Venezuela situation is not merely escalation, but fundamentally about supply management.