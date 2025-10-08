Over the years, I’ve been drawn to the people who explore the edges of consciousness. Tim Ferriss dove deep into psychedelics and guided therapy. Joe Rogan joked about giving Prince Andrew mushrooms to see the universe. And there’s a reason those ideas caught on—because for as long as we’ve been human, we’ve wondered what’s beyond the noise in our heads.

This weekend, I had the chance to find out.

I went on a retreat that used non-Western medicine in a controlled, guided environment. More than half the group were first responders—firefighters, paramedics, police, and military. And before anything else, I have to say this: thank you. These are people who live trauma on repeat for decades. Twenty-five years of gunshots, overdoses, CPR, and grief. Their bodies wear down. Their minds build walls. The dopamine highs from chaos and the emotional numbing from loss—it’s a cocktail that would break most people.

Alongside them were a few business folks like me, people looking to understand themselves better. I’ve been in a season of saying “yes” lately, and this was one of those yeses. I won’t oversell it, but it was one of the best weekends I’ve ever had. There’s recency bias in that, sure—but the proof will come with time.

The process wasn’t about taking a pill and seeing colors. It was structured: fasting, journaling, intention-setting, and hard, emotional group work. Vulnerability was the currency. And what struck me most was watching men—tough, stoic, alpha-types—lean into that vulnerability. That’s something society rarely teaches us: that strength and sensitivity aren’t opposites. They’re partners.

The medicine itself was a guide. It peeled back layers of memory and self-protection. For me, it brought me face-to-face with my childhood, from about age eleven and younger. I relived moments I hadn’t thought about in decades—saw how they forged the ambition, independence, and isolation that have defined me. For a while, it felt like hell. Demons, regret, all of it. And when I finally surrendered (or my ego just gave up) I said, “Send me back to Earth, I promise I’ll be better,” it changed.

Then came peace and wonder.

Lying outside, under the stars, I could feel everything—the rain, the wind, the hum of the universe—and it felt like consciousness detached from body. I understood legacy. Purpose. How our bodies are just the vessel for our mind and energy. How we’re all connected and on our own journeys. It sounds cliché until you’ve lived it. And in that moment, I remember thinking: Congress should probably try this before their next shutdown.

But here’s the practical part. Since that Friday, I haven’t had a single urge for a drink. Not one. And I love beer. I love wine. Yet somehow, whatever this did—whatever doors it opened—quieted something deeper. Not because I was told to quit, but because the need just… stopped. And my normally unstoppably busy brain has been much more introspective and calm. Not quiet but slower and more intentional.

I don’t pretend to have any answers, but it’s clear that Western medicine doesn’t have a monopoly on healing. Brain injuries, Alzheimer’s, depression, PTSD, addiction—these are human problems, not just chemical ones. And somewhere between the white coat and the shaman, there’s a middle ground worth exploring. And with medical care in this country about to bankrupt us, I’d argue we must explore alternatives to addressing symptoms.

So, that’s what I found this weekend. Not enlightenment, not magic. Just understanding—of myself, of pain, of connection, of how little we actually know about the mind we live inside every day.

And that feels like a pretty good start.