Yesterday, President Trump issued an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on countries importing Venezuelan oil (since the U.S. itself doesn’t import any) that follows his March 14 proclamation targeting the Tren de Aragua gang as “Alien Enemies” and subsequent plane rides for “enemies” to El Salvador. As I have said over the past month, you can’t look at any action in isolation: Trump 2.0 is a very different beast and with extremely talented advisors, a host of lawyers, and four years to think about strategy following four years of being thwarted by the machine at every turn, you have the perfect weapon. To understand what gives, we have to go back to the beginning.

Venezuela boasts the world’s largest proven oil reserves—303.8 billion barrels—outstripping Saudi Arabia (260 billion) and Iran (210 billion). Its extra-heavy Orinoco Belt crude, though costly to refine, could backfill U.S. peak oil declines, as I’ve been predicting (early) for the last five years. Oil runs the world, the U.S. is tapped out and our supermajors need a new resource to exploit.

Beyond oil, Venezuela ranks among the top 15 for gold (161 million ounces), top 10 for bauxite (320 million metric tons), and holds significant coltan and iron ore deposits, critical for tech and industrial supply chains. Yet, under Maduro, production languishes at 900,000 bpd (down from 3 million in the early 2000s), with minerals exploited illicitly to evade sanctions. And we haven’t even talked about natural gas (mostly because we have so much to exploit in North America first!).

During Trump 1.0, he targeted the Maduro regime with sanctions on PDVSA, the recognition of Juan Guaidó, and with covert coup support (falling short against Russian and Chinese backing). Now, his new tariffs hit Venezuela at the revenue source, but importantly also gives Trump leverage over China (68% of Venezuela’s oil exports) and Russia. Most notably however, is it has the potential to eliminate the threat to Hess (and their ultimate groom Exxon or Chevron, depending on the ROFR resolution) by undermining Maduro’s claim on Guyana’s Essequibo and its Stabroek Block (11 billion barrels).

Oil is Nice, but it’s also About Immigration

Since 2013, Maduro’s economic ruin has driven 7.7 million Venezuelans to flee. The U.S. has absorbed 700,000 people over the decade, with 80% arriving since 2018. Regionally, Colombia (2.5 million), Brazil (500,000), and others bear the brunt, with TdA’s spread amplifying crime, migration and Trump’s claim they have infiltrated the government there. Maybe they have, maybe they haven’t, but it’s a failed state, exporting problems and I believe Trump aims to fix that. Fix the country, deport people brutally to El Salvador, and Venezuelan’s may support a transition at home.

Let’s parallel Trump’s stance on Ukraine, framed as strategic support in exchange for a mineral deal—securing lithium, rare earths, and titanium. Ukraine gets security guarantees precisely because the United States is there economically. Now to Venezuela, a sovereign wealth fund deal could see the U.S. take Chevron’s 220,000 bpd output, expand it to 500,000–1.5 million bpd, and tap gold, coltan, and bauxite. Royalties would flow to Maduro under tight control, promising opportunities for citizens and routing out corruption and TdA. Importantly, U.S. supermajors (ExxonMobil, Chevron, Oxy, Conoco and even Diamondback and EOG ) would control extraction, refining heavy oil in American facilities to maximize economic throughput and stabilize the energy market for decades.

“Drill Baby Drill” and Energy Dominance

Unlike Jennifer Granholm, who knew nothing of the energy balance, Chris Wright is a smart MoFo (and good looking to boot-so jealous). Pressing Venezuela aligns with what I predicted was Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” all along. For a Gulf War-era contrast, when Middle Eastern oil (27% of U.S. imports in 1990) drove policy, versus today’s 10%, Venezuela’s heavy crude, processed in Gulf refineries, could actually lower global oil prices (e.g., from $70/barrel to $50), undercutting OPEC and Russia while boosting U.S. jobs and exports. American independents would suffer, but I’ve long predicted there would only be 10 companies left, all supermajors and all exploring internationally (such is the nature of a basis in decline). A deal with Venezuela would see U.S. supermajors would dominate and sideline foreign control.

The Impact on China and Russia

China and Russia, Maduro’s lifeline, face disruption: China imports 600,000 bpd from Venezuela, offsetting sanctions losses. Tariffs and a U.S. deal could slash this, weakening Beijing’s energy security and its $60 billion investment in Venezuela since 2007. Trump’s play? 70% of the letters you can see from the Panama Canal are Chinese, according to Howard Lutnick, we raise… we’re taking Venezuela. For Russia, their exit in 2020 left it with debt swaps and arms deals; U.S. control of oil flows could erode Moscow’s $17 billion stake, forcing reliance on Arctic projects and giving more leverage in the ceasefire (peace deal) with Ukraine.

Like him or hate him, Trump knows that war in the 21st century is about economics not bombs, and we have all the gold when it comes to economics. The biggest economy, the richest economy, and the biggest importer of worldwide goods. It’s not a stretch to see where this pressure on Venezuela leads: dominate Western Hemisphere resources, reduce Middle Eastern reliance (now 10% of imports vs. 50% in the 1990s), and reduce immigration and crime abroad, and counter China/Russian ambitions.

Success, of course, hinges on execution—crushing Maduro risks chaos; supporting him trades long-term instability for short-term gains. Either way, U.S. supermajors stand to profit, refining Venezuela’s wealth into American power.

Drill, baby, drill.

Indeed.