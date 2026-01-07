Trump’s Venezuela Oil Grab – Clever China Squeeze or Just Another Death Blow to U.S. Midcaps?
Oh goody! Yesterday, President Trump’s announced the U.S. is “diverting” 30-50 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy sour crude, likely straight to U.S. refineries, and controlling the cash disbursement in Venezuela. As each oil tanker can carry around 2 million barrels of oil, it means tha 15-25 tankers already floating on the ocean and destined for China (buying sanctioned barrels in exchange for debt repayment) will head to the U.S. and our refineries (sorry, Canada. Truly).
On paper, it’s a indirect move against Beijing. China’s been drawing most of the sanctioned barrels from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela at attractive terms and now, will have to replace those barrels from the open market using American dollars. Good for tthe dollar and bad for the yuan. But for oil, it’s redirection, not increased supply. So ultimately when you pull 40 million barrels (midpoint) out of the Chinese flow, global demand won’t blink—105 million bpd market and this “seizure” this is barely 0.4 days’ worth of supply. It’s musical chairs with heavy oil.
The real question is—can the majors sign 20 year or 50 year deal that even at $56/bbl WTI encourage them to invest the billions of capital to increase Venezuelan production? I take the under, but markets react to verbiage not actions and as long as the majors stay silent the market will react, and U.S. producers need to take note.
Equally, as rumors of increased U.S. forces stacking up in the Middle East to put Iran in the crosshairs as oil prices languish and all of a sudden, China’s big sanctioned suppliers (think Russia) looks increasingly vulnerable to U.S. pressure. One has to think the President is doing everything he can to end the Russian-Ukraine war as he remains boxed in domestically. Let us not forget DOGE. Much to mine and many other fiscal conservations dismay was a total flop. Inflation remains, ask anyone who’s bought 12 LaCroix lately. And worse, the fraud Elon highlighted appears to everywhere, beyond Minnesota. And all of this as there remains zero congressional backbone with Midterms 11 months out.
The timing makes sense to as Friday SCOTUS is likely to torch President Trump’s tariff powers under a questionable “national emergency.” I am but a lowly 2L but my read is there is no way a textualist court hands any president that blank check. (Biden tried climate and student debt emergencies too; same problem and we know the result.)
So net-net on oil markets? This Venezuelan tanker grab doesn’t flood the world with new barrels. It’s displacement and reallocation to guarantee U.S dominance in the Western hemisphere and severely pressure Canada. But equally for U.S. shale it’s brutal. For companies it’s truly time to slash capex, stack DUCs, talk “capital discipline,” cut dividends, merge and bleed headcount. Drilling tier 1 inventory when your President wants gasoline at $2.00/gallon is corporate suicide.
So read this as what it is: Trump’s poking China hard but sadly American mid cap pay the tab. The question is, who amongst the executives are brave enough to do what needs to be done.
It is truly frightening how hyped the impact of the Maduro apprehension became in such a short time.
Facts: (1) Venezuela is credited with the most oil reserves for any single country in the world (just over 300 Billion barrels); (2) Twenty plus years ago, Venezuela was one of the top crude oil producers in the world (~3 MMBO per day); (3) Venezuelan production is less than 1 MMBO per day currently; and (4) dictator Nicolas Maduro is no longer in power. These are the relevant facts.
Conjecture: (1) Venezuela is now under the control of the United States (not true or even close); (2) US companies have the inside track to revitalize Venezuelan oil industry (false, see Conjecture #1); (3) US oil companies will invest the multiple billions required to retool and ramp up crude oil production (only true if there is a STABLE and TRUSTWORTHY regime that will abide the rule of law and honor contracts). And it will take hundreds of billions of dollars and at least a decade to restore Venezuela to a significant oil producer; and, (4) Venezuelan production will impact the global crude markets and lead to a material reduction in prices. False. Just no. They may add a few hundred thousand barrels a day back shortly -- this in a daily global demand market of 105 million barrels (so less than 1/4 of 1 percent). This is the least well-reasoned aspect of the current hype.
Venezuela nationalized its oil industry in the 1970s and again in the late 2002s. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times....
It appears that the US continues to control the sale of all exported crude and controls the disposition of the proceeds. With that doesn’t the US have all the leverage it needs to incentivize good behavior by the regime?
I believe Venezuela has lots of ways of increasing its production continuously without long payback periods. As long as oil companies keep getting paid they will keep investing. I would do so.