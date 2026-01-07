#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary D. Davis's avatar
Gary D. Davis
20h

It is truly frightening how hyped the impact of the Maduro apprehension became in such a short time.

Facts: (1) Venezuela is credited with the most oil reserves for any single country in the world (just over 300 Billion barrels); (2) Twenty plus years ago, Venezuela was one of the top crude oil producers in the world (~3 MMBO per day); (3) Venezuelan production is less than 1 MMBO per day currently; and (4) dictator Nicolas Maduro is no longer in power. These are the relevant facts.

Conjecture: (1) Venezuela is now under the control of the United States (not true or even close); (2) US companies have the inside track to revitalize Venezuelan oil industry (false, see Conjecture #1); (3) US oil companies will invest the multiple billions required to retool and ramp up crude oil production (only true if there is a STABLE and TRUSTWORTHY regime that will abide the rule of law and honor contracts). And it will take hundreds of billions of dollars and at least a decade to restore Venezuela to a significant oil producer; and, (4) Venezuelan production will impact the global crude markets and lead to a material reduction in prices. False. Just no. They may add a few hundred thousand barrels a day back shortly -- this in a daily global demand market of 105 million barrels (so less than 1/4 of 1 percent). This is the least well-reasoned aspect of the current hype.

Venezuela nationalized its oil industry in the 1970s and again in the late 2002s. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Alex Cranberg's avatar
Alex Cranberg
19h

It appears that the US continues to control the sale of all exported crude and controls the disposition of the proceeds. With that doesn’t the US have all the leverage it needs to incentivize good behavior by the regime?

I believe Venezuela has lots of ways of increasing its production continuously without long payback periods. As long as oil companies keep getting paid they will keep investing. I would do so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Ramsden-Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture