Oh goody! Yesterday, President Trump’s announced the U.S. is “diverting” 30-50 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy sour crude, likely straight to U.S. refineries, and controlling the cash disbursement in Venezuela. As each oil tanker can carry around 2 million barrels of oil, it means tha 15-25 tankers already floating on the ocean and destined for China (buying sanctioned barrels in exchange for debt repayment) will head to the U.S. and our refineries (sorry, Canada. Truly).

On paper, it’s a indirect move against Beijing. China’s been drawing most of the sanctioned barrels from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela at attractive terms and now, will have to replace those barrels from the open market using American dollars. Good for tthe dollar and bad for the yuan. But for oil, it’s redirection, not increased supply. So ultimately when you pull 40 million barrels (midpoint) out of the Chinese flow, global demand won’t blink—105 million bpd market and this “seizure” this is barely 0.4 days’ worth of supply. It’s musical chairs with heavy oil.

The real question is—can the majors sign 20 year or 50 year deal that even at $56/bbl WTI encourage them to invest the billions of capital to increase Venezuelan production? I take the under, but markets react to verbiage not actions and as long as the majors stay silent the market will react, and U.S. producers need to take note.

Equally, as rumors of increased U.S. forces stacking up in the Middle East to put Iran in the crosshairs as oil prices languish and all of a sudden, China’s big sanctioned suppliers (think Russia) looks increasingly vulnerable to U.S. pressure. One has to think the President is doing everything he can to end the Russian-Ukraine war as he remains boxed in domestically. Let us not forget DOGE. Much to mine and many other fiscal conservations dismay was a total flop. Inflation remains, ask anyone who’s bought 12 LaCroix lately. And worse, the fraud Elon highlighted appears to everywhere, beyond Minnesota. And all of this as there remains zero congressional backbone with Midterms 11 months out.

The timing makes sense to as Friday SCOTUS is likely to torch President Trump’s tariff powers under a questionable “national emergency.” I am but a lowly 2L but my read is there is no way a textualist court hands any president that blank check. (Biden tried climate and student debt emergencies too; same problem and we know the result.)

So net-net on oil markets? This Venezuelan tanker grab doesn’t flood the world with new barrels. It’s displacement and reallocation to guarantee U.S dominance in the Western hemisphere and severely pressure Canada. But equally for U.S. shale it’s brutal. For companies it’s truly time to slash capex, stack DUCs, talk “capital discipline,” cut dividends, merge and bleed headcount. Drilling tier 1 inventory when your President wants gasoline at $2.00/gallon is corporate suicide.

So read this as what it is: Trump’s poking China hard but sadly American mid cap pay the tab. The question is, who amongst the executives are brave enough to do what needs to be done.