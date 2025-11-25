#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

dave walker
4h

Completely agree! ACÁ is an absolute disaster. And spending is beyond out of control, and inflation will not subside until spending cuts and deficit reductions are in place.

Jeff Chestnut
3h

The issues with the aca were pointed out but the stampede of the mentally lethargic ram ride it through. It needs to just go away. The fraud in healthcare - across all fronts - is rampant and we have proven by experience those performing the oversight are incapable at best but most likely incompetent. But elected lawmakers reliant to give up the lobbyists benefits and back pocket filling to address the legislation needed. The whole health insurance scheme has become the guaranteed minimum healthcare cost industry. We need a reset. It may be painful.

