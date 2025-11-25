Let me start by being 100% crystal clear: Joe Biden could not have been president. He hadn’t been president for a long time. Other people ran him like a weekend-at-Bernie’s puppet. And Kamala Harris would have been an absolute disaster—a generational embarrassment. Shame on the Democratic Party for refusing to run an actual nomination convention after Biden dropped out. The fact that she’s even considering a run in 2028 is the clearest sign of how broken politics really is. She’s not good. Everyone knows it.

And if the Democrats had someone like Jamie Dimon? Well, he’d never do it, but that would actually be a phenomenal candidate. The depressing truth is: I can’t think of too many good candidates anywhere, which is basically the entire point of this post. I try to call balls and strikes. L

We Broke Healthcare—and Then We Pretended It Was an Achievement

Go back to 2008. Obamacare was actually pitched as the “Affordable Care Act,” a name that has not aged well. The law forced young, healthy people to buy expensive insurance to subsidize older, sicker people. It doesn’t distinguish between the guy who trains for triathlons and the guy who downs Big Gulps like water and rips darts at 3 am. It lumps everyone together in one giant risk pool, strips out the ability to price risk, and then acts shocked when healthcare has become totally unaffordable.

What we actually need is not a subsidy tweak—it’s to rip healthcare out at the root.

Insurance cannot be infinite. At some point, you simply don’t get more care, other than palliative. And before anyone clutches pearls: 75% of lifetime healthcare spending happens in the last six months of life.

And Medicare pays for it. Which doesn’t go after Estates. Which means no hard choices. And yes, that means—$100,000 treatments to get Grandma four more days. Yes. This is an exaggeration but I’m making the point.

We act like death is optional. It isn’t. We’re all on the same ride, and eventually, the adventure ends in a box. Fighting that biological fact has bankrupted a generation.

Meanwhile, people stay in jobs they hate because they’re terrified of losing healthcare. Unless you have a spouse that has great health care, that isn’t freedom. That’s indentured servitude with dental.

Two major structural problems in today’s economy:

1. You can’t start a business without competing with the balance sheet of Amazon.

2. If you already work for Amazon, you can’t leave because their healthcare plan is better than anything you can buy on the open market.

How is that functional?

The Answer Is Not Sanders-Style Socialized Care

But it’s also not the current pseudo-market monstrosity. It’s something radically simpler:

Everyone gets a fixed amount of lifetime healthcare spending. Call it $100,000. If you want more, pay for it. If you want to transfer some to your kids, do it.

This aligns incentives. It forces choices. It introduces the reality of tradeoffs, which the medical system has spent decades pretending do not exist.

And Here’s Where My Frustration With Trump Comes In

Instead of using political capital to reform the healthcare-industrial complex—instead of calling out insurance, hospitals, Medicare incentives, lobbyists, and the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers—Trump is negotiating extending ACA subsidies for two years.

He made a deal with weight-loss drug companies instead of confronting the system. And yes, I get it: some people genuinely need weight-loss drugs. But most of the problem is food, soda, exercise, lifestyle, discipline. Not everything is a pill. Some things are hard work.

And the hardest work is confronting Big Pharma and their lobbying, advertising, fundraising, and political capture. Instead, we’re papering over a broken system with more subsidies.

It’s a joke.

Republicans Are in Trouble

My prediction: We’ll see more Marjorie Taylor Greene-style resignations before January. The party is fracturing. And the GOP is in real danger in the midterms.

Why?

Because they ignored the DOGE mission. They didn’t cut $2 trillion in spending. They cut tariffs on food imports while insisting tariffs don’t raise prices. And they have done nothing on debt or deficits other than begging for lower interest rates.

They look tone-deaf. And it makes me tired. It’s bad when the only politics I watch now is Diaper Diplomacy.

Here’s the Balls and Strikes Bottom Line

I don’t want another president. But I am disappointed in this administration. I wanted bold, structural reform—especially on healthcare. and spending.

We can do better.

We deserve better.

Because the system is broken, and the bill is coming due.