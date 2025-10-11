Liberation Day is back — only this time, no one saw it coming. But like Lib Day 1.0, the only thing being liberated is your portfolio of its gains.

Earlier this week, I started sketching a post about “DataVault, Ink, AI, Hyperlink, Bitcoin, Blockchain, Hyperscaler, etc.” You know the company. Their press releases read like a Kamala word salad, edited by ChatGPT, after three Red Bulls.

Ben told me about it at Bandon Dunes — a 33-cent stock that ripped to over $3 this week. It’s not investment advice. At all. But, I owned it for half a day and it paid for my golf trip. Then it doubled again. Last week felt like the 2000 bubble went on a blind date with 2008 and they got freaky in the backseat of their dad’s car.

So here we are again, with the Friday after-hours market chaos that always seems to follow a Trump Tantrum mic drop. The S&P had already fallen 3%. Bitcoin was down 10%. And then — boom — a 100% tariff on China. Why not?

Oilpatch déjà vu

I’ve been on record saying for 6 years now saying U.S. production had peaked, that decline was imminent, and that Saudi was letting the world see only the UAE and Riyadh still had real spare capacity. Eventually, I’ll be right.

All roads have been leading to MBS’s mid-November visit to Washington and once he’s gone and the world sees supply for what it is, I truly believe higher prices through Q1. But markets don’t care about your thesis — they care about your timing.

When it looks “good” for oil producers, it’s usually seconds before they get their teeth kicked in. And here we are again.

Natural gas? Dead money. Oil? Sub-$60. Fun!!!

The ugly math

At $59 oil, EBITDA is cooked anyway. The only path to $75–$80 — and with it, survival — is a 5–7% production decline. That’s it. Keep drilling, stop completing for a quarter.

Yes, EBITDA will tank.

Yes, companies will shrink.

Yes, layoffs are coming.

And yes, there will be share-for-share mergers that look desperate but are necessary.

But that’s the point. The path back to value and a market that can’t be moved on tweets and tantrums isn’t through drilling more — it’s through drilling less.

The Trump paradox

When Trump’s onstage bragging about $2-a-gallon gas, it sounds great for consumers in the 80s and terrible for E&Ps today. It’s political fairytales and corporate death. If that’s where we’re heading, the U.S. E&P sector is finished once and for all — unless boards have the guts to act.

So to every producer who needs a Zoom board meeting this weekend: Shut down your completion programs. Cut capex for Q4. Let production decline. This is your moment of discipline or demise.

The final call

Merger Monday is coming. It’ll either be a wave of quiet brilliance or a panic scramble to survive. So boys (and girls) — get your heads out of your backsides and do the right thing for your shareholders.

Because if you don’t, Trump won’t need a tariff tantrum to finish you off. You’ll do it yourselves. Drill, baby, drill, indeed…. But stop completing your F’ing wells.