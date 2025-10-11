#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NTX Oilman's avatar
NTX Oilman
1d

Return the capital to shareholders. That you’d otherwise spend on completions and win both sides of the balance sheet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Ramsden-Wood's avatar
David Ramsden-Wood
1d

Well. Look at 2018/2019 and the opportunities. Look at 2021/2022 and the disaster. I’m just pointing out what happens. I’d also point out that 6 years of inventory has been exhausted and we really aren’t much higher than 2019 if you look at the chart. It’s up 5% and I’m not convinced it’s reporting of liquids not black oil. But regardless …. From 2005-2019… the U.S. was the engine of global growth. Now the world grows 1 mmbo/d of demand and the U.S. can’t grow ….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ramsden-Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture