Donald Trump’s latest executive order puts the brakes on loan forgiveness for civil servants—a direct shot at the government class that overwhelmingly votes Democrat, and truthfully, it’s a tremendous entitlement that supports kids taking degrees that have zero ROI (underwater lesbian basket weaving, anyone?). The message is crystal clear. No more cushy pensions, no more taxpayer-funded safety nets with high job security and no incentive to hunker down in government for 10 years, retired in place (RIP) to get the loan forgiveness. Go work for a living, your days of navel gazing are over.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, dropped a stat bomb on X which underscores exactly what Trump is doing: under Biden, job growth was 31% government, 69% private sector—but in February 2025, that ratio was 7% government, 93% private sector, and that doesn’t include all the retirements and probationary employees let go. In other words, Trump is gutting the Federal Government and one has to believe, it’s as much logic as payback for the roadblocks he hit in Trump 1.0. And why wouldn’t he? Government workers, the so-called “fourth branch,” are overwhelmingly Democrat (Kamala Harris pulled 93% of their votes in 2024).

The Private Sector Creates, the Government Consumes

There’s an undeniable divide: private-sector workers build wealth, while government workers absorb it. Government employees don’t generate economic growth; they redistribute it, manage it, and often misallocate it. The more the bureaucracy grows, the harder it is for private enterprise to flourish. That’s why Trump is dismantling it. I truly think it’s a political masterstroke. Trump’s base—small business owners, rural farmers, and small-r republicans—are the ones who suffered the most under vaccine mandates, shutdowns, and an unchecked administrative state. Now, they’re watching as Trump systematically levels the playing field and sets bureaucracy back thirty years.

Meanwhile, Tariffs have the Stock Market “Cleansing”

Of course, CNBC is spinning the usual drivel about Tesla stock struggling since Elon has been in Washington. But take a step back: Tesla isn’t alone. The Magnificent 7 (Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, Tesla) skyrocketed 50-200% in 2023, completely detached from economic fundamentals. The broader market is only 7% off all-time highs, which means we’re still sitting on irrational valuations.

Trump knows that if the market doesn’t correct now, it will collapse later—and at the worst possible time close to midterms. So what’s the play? A cleansing correction. Let the market digest the excess, reprice assets, and shake out the speculation and force interest rates down. U.S. interest expense is over $1 trillion a year, and $9 trillion of debt needs to be refinanced this year alone. A 2% change in rates would be huge. As rates come down, credit loosens, and valuations normalize, the real economy can start moving again. Meanwhile, tariffs make American products more competitive.

The Case for a Closed-Loop Economy

Free trade? It’s a nice theory, but like it or not, there is an argument that it’s turned the U.S. into a dependent, import-heavy economy at the mercy of foreign suppliers. As Canadians yell at Trump, I reflect that one doth protest too much. If “free trade” were fair, why are you shouting? Trump’s strategy is clear: make America self-sufficient. If that means ticking off Canada, the EU, or globalist institutions, so be it. A closed-loop economy—one where America exploits its own resources instead of outsourcing—is not only viable, it’s preferable.

• Lumber? We’ve got forests.

• Rare earth minerals? Time to mine our own.

• Oil & gas? Drill, refine, and use it.

• Manufacturing? Bring it home.

It’s the Amish model—just with better technology. If you control your own supply chains, you control your economic destiny. That’s the shift Trump is driving.

The Endgame

We’re watching a full-spectrum reset:

• The bureaucracy shrinks → Democrat power wanes.

• The market corrects → Interest rates fall.

• The private sector expands → Real jobs return.

• America-first policies → Self-sufficiency over global dependence.

The left is screaming, but the math is simple: America is shifting back to productivity, away from bureaucracy, and toward long-term sustainability. Trump is attacking the deep state and making its very existence unsustainable. As Elon said on his podcast with Rogan last week, Soros was a genius. Take $10 million of his own money and start a non profit with a cute name like “the Institute for Peace.” Lobby congress to give it $1 billion in funding, then direct the $1 billion to all all your projects at 100:1 leverage. And that, more than any single policy, is why the establishment is in full panic mode.