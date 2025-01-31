The Trump administration’s recent funding freeze, announced via an OMB memo, was a direct challenge to the entrenched federal bureaucracy. While excluding direct payments like Medicare and Social Security, it halted discretionary spending outside the administration’s priorities. The media fueled panic after a Medicare portal outage suggested possible payment disruptions.
Democrats and agency lawyers rushed to court, securing an injunction. Trump withdrew the formal memo but declared, “Nothing has changed. The pauses continue.” Unlike his first term, he is now deploying a more aggressive strategy to dismantle bureaucratic resistance.
Law vs. Discretionary Control
Congress appropriates funds, but agencies decide how to use them. DEI mandates, training programs, and other initiatives aren’t congressional law, they’re discretionary agency choices. If Congress allocates $100 billion for defense but only $93 billion is needed, agencies use the surplus for policy initiatives, funding that can just as easily be revoked.
Biden used this flexibility to push progressive policies through executive action. Trump is now applying the same logic in reverse, stripping bureaucratic influence without violating the Impoundment Control Act.
Trump’s Strategy: Breaking Bureaucratic Power
The federal bureaucracy leans heavily Democratic (93% of employees voted for Biden). Trump’s first-term miscalculation was underestimating their resistance. Now, he’s targeting their foundation:
Funding Pauses: Freezing spending on agency-driven initiatives outside congressional mandates.
Return-to-Office Mandate: Starting Feb. 6, federal employees must return five days a week or take an eight-month buyout, forcing attrition.
Schedule F Revival: Stripping civil service protections to replace bureaucrats resistant to his agenda.
The Real Fight: Who Governs?
For decades, presidents have relied on the bureaucracy to implement policy outside formal legislation. Trump now seeks to neutralize its power entirely, ensuring his policies survive beyond his presidency. This isn’t just draining the swamp, it’s dismantling its influence at the source.
Take the events of the last two weeks.
Forced the FAA director to resign Jan 20th.
All Air Traffic Controller Hiring freeze Jan 21st
Eliminated the Airline Safety Council Jan 22nd
Employees notified of buyout/retirement demand Jan 28
Airline Crash Jan 29th
New acting FAA director hired Jan 29th.
The biggest factor for the accident was an understaffed Air Tower. You had controllers manning multiple stations due to a worker shortage. Apparently we are short approximately 3,000 Air Traffic Controllers US wide.
This reminds me so much of COVID, when we removed our workers over at the Wuhan lab 9 months prior to the start of the COVID outbreak and then were playing catchup for the year following.
And now we are doing the same with Bird flu, freezing all work with HHS on treatments and vaccines while the virus continues to mutate and we go from H5N1 to H5N9.
I get the idea that government spending is out of control. But the biggest factors is SSI, Medicare, Defense and debt interest accounting for 80% of government spend. We are going after the other 20% thinking it can offset the rest. It can't.
The Government has downsized its real estate footprint in the past 5 years, so there aren't enough offices to make good on the return to office order w/o people sitting in the halls. This is just another way to cut jobs via water drop torture go get around the laws. What the take away is, is that the rule of law doesn't exist in this country. If you don't like it, find a loophole and do what you want. That door swings both ways. Cutting x million government employees doesn't make them disappear. It just turns them into another group drawing unemployment and not "consuming". But it lets the scorekeeper notch a win on a carefully drawn scorecard. Yeah, we printed way too much money, and wasted a lot of it playing the stock market. The real world takes a lot longer to rebuild and different skills than playing with spreadsheets.