It’s been 100 days.

If you listen to the headlines — especially The Daily podcast from the New York Times (which I force myself to listen to every morning just to stay balanced) — you’d think democracy is dead, the market is crashing, and economic collapse is imminent.

It’s been 100 days.

Compare that to the coverage during Biden’s first 100 days: wall-to-wall positivity, despite obvious cognitive decline, supply chain challenges that led to “transitory inflation”, and constitutionally questionable executive actions like the vaccine mandate and the CDC eviction moratorium — both of which were eventually blocked by the Supreme Court… but only after months or even years of litigation.

Which got me thinking: How fast were Biden’s executive actions blocked compared to Trump’s today? And more importantly: Where are we economically, really? What’s real? And what’s just narrative? Let’s slow down and actually take stock.

Legal Strategy vs Legal Wins

First, the legal battles.

Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate (2021):

Announced: September 9, 2021

Lawsuits filed immediately.

Fifth Circuit Court stayed it: November 6, 2021 — about 58 days later.

Supreme Court struck it down: January 13, 2022 — about 126 days later.

CDC Eviction Moratorium:

Extended by Biden: August 2021

Supreme Court blocked it: August 26, 2021 — about 26 days after extension.

But the broader fight over eviction bans lasted over a year across federal courts.

Both of these were as blatantly unconstitutional as anything Trump has done, and yet ask landlords and workers what choices they had to make during those times and then tell me about the last 100 days.

For rigor, compare that to Trump today: Courts are enjoining his executive actions within days because activist groups know where to shop lawsuits for a friendly judge. The goal isn’t legal victory. It’s political paralysis. Slow down progress. Keep the taps open. It’s lawfare, not law.

The State of the Economy (Facts, Not Feelings)

Here’s the real data as of April 28, 2025:

Car Debt:

Over $1.6 trillion — a new record and auto loan delinquencies are at the highest rate since 2009.

Student Debt:

Over $1.7 trillion — still near all-time highs and Biden’s loan forgiveness plan was blocked; the debt remains (it’s worth noting that the Trump administration has declared that it will start forced collections on those not paying as of May 5th, including wage and tax refund garnishment.)

Mortgage Debt:

Over $12.5 trillion and mortgage applications have fallen because interest rates are near decade highs as a result of fighting inflation for four years.

Corporate Debt:

Surged past $12 trillion, with much of it rolling over at higher rates and Zombie companies are quietly defaulting or restructuring behind the scenes.

Job Growth (Ex-Government):

Private sector hiring has slowed from the COVID stimulus highs.

Under Biden, most net job growth came from government, healthcare, and education.

Social Security and Entitlement Programs:

SSDI (disability) enrollment remains at record levels and the Social Security Trust Fund projected to be insolvent by 2033 — a year earlier than forecast.

What About the Market?

As of April 26, 2025:

S&P 500 (November 5, 2024 - Election Day): ~5,782

S&P 500 (April 26, 2025): ~5,525

Net change: Down about 4.5% over the last 100 days.

Despite daily panic headlines, Trump’s trade moves, executive orders, and tariff strategy — the broad market hasn’t collapsed.

In contrast, under Biden, the market surged because $10 trillion of stimulus and 0% interest rates created a liquidity tsunami.

Today, with the Fed Funds rate still over 4%, no stimulus, and debt spiraling? A modest decline is the new miracle.

Narrative: “The economy is collapsing!”

Reality: “The biggest debt bubble in history is holding up — for now.”

Immigration: The Quiet Earthquake

If there was one issue Trump rode back into office on, it was immigration.

And while the media isn’t covering it — or is spinning it — the early results are staggering.

Border Encounters: Heading into the 2024 election, they averaged 150,000+ per month over the last four years. Today? Less than 8,000 per month. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a collapse.



Yes, there’s been some carnage: raids, arrests, families separated. But the message is being sent:

If you are here illegally, you will be found and deported.

It’s also a window into the real driver and thrust of policy initiatives for the administration:

End Birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants to take away the incentive to come.

Have DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) clean up the Social Security and benefits databases, making fraud and illegal work dramatically harder.

Red states are working in parallel, revoking driver’s licenses and employment authorizations for illegals.

More than 20 million people are here illegally. To address it, you have to move fast and break stuff, and yes, even cut some corners and make mistakes but as the Semisonic song goes:

“Closing time. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

The truth is that Trump didn’t inherit “the greatest economy of all time.” He inherited the greatest debt-fueled illusion of all time, enabled by cheap imports of illegal immigrants and t-shirts from China. What we have is $37 trillion in national debt; $12 trillion in corporate debt: $1.7 trillion in student loans; and, Car loans, mortgage debt, and government dependency all at record highs.

The critics want collapse — because collapse validates their narrative. The legal activists want chaos — because chaos paralyzes policy. The media wants fear — because fear sells. But the country isn’t falling apart. It’s struggling to adapt after decades of living beyond its means and the only way out — tariffs, industrial policy, immigration reform, energy policy change and “independence” — will take years, not months.

100 days is a blink.

“The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present.” – Abraham Lincoln

1,360 to go.

Take a deep breath.

And pray for Canada. Tonight’s election is a big one.