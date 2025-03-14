With a tough Constitutional Law midterm behind me as of two hours ago, I spent the last few days grinding on the U.S. Constitution. It’s quite a time to be a law student, with some many interesting and novel cases to read about every day. As such and as a byproduct of studying, I thought we’d take a fun journey through some of the more interesting cases ongoing and why ultimately I think President Trump is pushing so hard to “break things and see what happens.” Have a great weekend!

Since taking office, President Trump has issued a series of executive actions that challenge the boundaries of constitutional authority, targeting executive power, immigration policy, and federal funding. Cases such as Khalil v. Trump, lawsuits against the Departments of Agriculture and Education, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative are driving legal disputes that seem destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. These efforts could clarify the extent of presidential authority, potentially providing Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas with significant rulings before possible (encouraged) retirements in 2026, paving the way for younger conservative replacements and ensuring Trump doesn’t make the same mistake that Obama did with RBG (for the record, I am a big fan of hers, but she should have retired…). Meanwhile, Trump’s approach sidelines Congress, raising questions about its Article I role—especially given the Framers’ modest requirement that it meet only once annually: Trump seems to like that idea!

The Cases: Testing Constitutional Limits

In Khalil v. Trump (filed February 2025, amended March 13, Southern District of New York), Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian green card holder and Columbia University graduate, was detained by ICE on March 8, 2025, for his 2024 pro-Gaza protest activities. The administration, citing “adverse foreign policy consequences” under the Immigration and Nationality Act, seeks to deport him, a move authorized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A federal judge halted the deportation on March 10, and on March 12 ordered ICE to allow attorney communications. Khalil’s legal challenge, set for an immigration hearing on March 27, questions the balance between executive discretion and constitutional protections like free speech and due process, with broader implications for green card rights and pairs well with birthright citizenship challenge Trump orchestrated earlier, challenging the interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

The Maryland v. Department of Agriculture (filed March 6, 2025) and Maryland v. Department of Education (filed March 13, 2025) lawsuits address Trump’s termination of over 1,300 probationary federal employees across these agencies. Led by Maryland and joined by 20 other states, the cases argue that the firings violated federal Reduction in Force regulations, disrupting critical functions like education funding and agricultural support. On March 13, Judge James Bredar issued a 14-day temporary restraining order to reinstate the workers, citing harm to states. These disputes revisit a Con Law favorite of mine, Myers v. United States (1926), which affirmed the President’s removal power, and could these cases are sure to revisit the 1926 case and test its limits against statutory safeguards.

The DOGE initiative, spearheaded by my favorite man crush under Trump’s direction, seeks to reduce federal spending by freezing grants and programs. This approach challenges the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which requires congressional approval for withholding funds, a law yet to face Supreme Court scrutiny (and happened to be featured in a beautiful four part question series on my midterm!) . These actions collectively question whether the President can unilaterally override congressional appropriations. On this one, I’m most uncertain. Clinton v. New York precluded the President from having line item veto power on Congressionally approved spending so the case will definitely push some boundaries.

A Strategy to Force Judicial Review

To me, Trump’s executive moves appear designed to provoke judicial rulings on unresolved constitutional issues. The Khalil case tests the scope of executive authority over immigration, potentially clashing with 14th Amendment guarantees. The agency layoffs raise the question of whether Myers grants unfettered firing power or if Congress can impose limits, as suggested by Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935). Hilariously, both of the cases were about a government employee who died in office and their estate was trying to keep them employed for the paycheck… reminds me of much of government today!!

The DOGE funding freezes challenge the separation of powers, pitting Article II executive authority against Article I’s congressional control of the purse. By accelerating these disputes, Trump may be steering them toward the Supreme Court, where they could redefine the balance of federal power, and possibly even lead to legislation that explains what happens to veto power when there is a deficit.

The Supreme Court’s Historic Opportunity

Justices Alito and Thomas, both in their 70s and aligned with textualist (law as written) and originalist (Framers’ intent) approaches, have historically favored strong executive authority, as seen in cases like Seila Law LLC v. CFPB (2020). Joined by Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, with Chief Justice Roberts occasionally moderating, the Court could deliver rulings expanding presidential prerogative. If all these cases reach the Supreme Court, as I suspect they will, they could provide Alito and Thomas with defining decisions before retiring, possibly by mid-2026 ahead of midterm elections. Replacing them with younger conservative justices would secure Trump’s influence over the Court for decades, building on his first-term appointments of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. Trump’s aggressive push of constitutional questions may reflect a calculated effort to maximize the current Court’s conservative tilt. By using executive action to elevate disputes to the Supreme Court, Trump may be providing a glorious legacy building retirement gift for Alito and Thomas who would have settled a huge swath of unresolved Constitutional fodder! Let the games begin.