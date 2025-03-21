Let’s get one thing out of the way right quick: President Trump’s latest executive order to shut down the Department of Education (DOE) is a political declaration, not a policy reality. The DOE was created by Congress, and only Congress can dismantle it—he knows it, legal scholars know it, and even the badly educated people under the DOE’s influence know it. This order isn’t about immediate execution; it’s about laying the groundwork for an education fight in the midterms, where Republicans will campaign on states’ rights, parental control, and anti-woke education policies. Part of the chaos, part of the distraction, and part of the plan.

But to me, the real question isn’t just whether the DOE should exist—it’s how to turn education from a financial liability into a long-term economic asset and that’s where the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio comes in. See, the DOE manages all the federal student debt in the country, with 1,500 people, for an asset that’s the size of Wells Fargo.

Check this idea out: instead of eliminating federal student loans, the smarter play is to sell them into the new, independently managed U.S. sovereign wealth fund. This would remove the federal government from direct lending while maintaining control over policy. It would turn student loan repayments into long-term investment returns instead of a budget black hole. And it would force universities to align their degree programs with actual economic value. The death of DEI and the rise of ROI for degrees. If we spin off the loans into a U.S. Education Investment Fund, it could function as a self-sustaining financial engine, much like Norway’s oil fund or Singapore’s Temasek. Loan repayments would no longer be a taxpayer burden but a revenue stream that fuels future education and research.

A proper U.S. sovereign wealth fund wouldn’t just hold student loans—it could leverage other strategic assets to generate national wealth. TikTok’s U.S. operations, for example. They could be nationalized into a U.S. investment fund so Americans profit from the data and ad revenue. Ukraine’s mineral resources are another opportunity. Federal land and infrastructure could also be repositioned. Instead of simply taxing the economy, the government could invest in it by holding profitable infrastructure projects—like ports, airports, toll roads, and broadband networks—inside the fund. Amtrak? They just pushed out the President. U.S. Pistsl Service? 600,000 employees and Secretary Lutnick has already proposed the U.S.P.S take over doing the Census, saving $4 billion a year according to my new man crush. By combining student loans, technology assets, natural resources, and infrastructure into a sovereign fund, the U.S. could transform federal spending into investment-driven economic growth.

Today, universities operate in a risk-free bubble. They take in massive amounts of federally backed tuition money without consequences for student outcomes. Degrees in gender studies, film theory, or sociology are financed the same way as engineering, medicine, or computer science—even though their economic returns are wildly different. If student loans are moved into a profit-driven sovereign wealth fund, the incentives change.

Loan funding would be tied to return on investment—students pursuing economically viable degrees would get better loan terms, while low-value degrees would get less funding or none at all. Universities would be forced to rethink tuition costs. They couldn’t keep raising prices without students having access to endless, federally backed debt. Public research could also be monetized. Universities produce billions in patents, innovations, and intellectual property. Instead of giving those away, the sovereign wealth fund could take equity stakes in university research and commercialize breakthrough technologies. This would align education with the economy—rather than producing millions of debt-laden, unemployable graduates, universities would have to justify the economic value of their degrees. The approach is novel, but what about Trump isn’t. Students and parents would see their loan payments not disappearing into a bureaucratic abyss, but funding America’s future and creating investment returns. Taxpayers would know they’re no longer subsidizing failing colleges, and universities would finally be held accountable for their tuition pricing and degree value.

At the end of the day, it’s time politicians think like capitalists, not bureaucrats. And to do that, they know we don’t need to tax our way to success—we can invest our way there.