Just when I thought Trump couldn’t surprise me (naive though that thought is!); he did. While Europe slaps punitive taxes on millionaires and billionaires, while Canada tries to guilt its wealthy into “climate reparations” via carbon levies, and while the U.S. debates reshoring jobs and taxing corporations—Trump goes full capitalist and says: “Why not just sell U.S. residency to the ultra-rich?” It’s kind of genius.

What’s the Gold Card?

Trump’s proposal is simple: Pay $5 million per person, get a “Gold Card” residency visa, and presumably a path to citizenship. Unlike the old EB-5 program, there is no business investment requirements, no red tape, no long waits—just cash up front. Who is the target? The world’s centi-millionaires and billionaires who are already looking for an escape hatch from high-tax, anti-wealth countries. And just like that, Trump turns immigration policy into a cash-printing machine.

Why It’s Better Than EB-5 (And Everything Else)

The existing EB-5 visa program is slow, bureaucratic, and arbitrary: You have to invest in U.S. businesses (often sketchy real estate projects); You have to create 10 jobs (which are often fake or temporary); and, You have to wait years (and hope USCIS doesn’t kill your application with paperwork).

Trump’s Gold Card is elegant. No job creation mandates. Just $5 million per person injected straight into the U.S. economy—and once here, these ultra-wealthy individuals will buy homes, enroll their kids in schools, invest in businesses, and spend lavishly.

The Trillion-Dollar Question: How Big Could This Get?

Let’s run the numbers:

Step 1: In theory, who Qualifies?

• There are about 28,420 people worldwide worth $100 million or more.

• About 65% of them (~18,500) live outside the U.S.

• Each of these super-rich individuals has, on average:

• 2 kids

• 4 grandkids (and potentially parents or siblings who also tag along)

If just 65% of those eligible (about 12,000 individuals) move and bring six family members each, that’s:

• $5 million per person × 12,000 ultra-wealthy movers

• $360 billion in direct upfront payments ( More than the entire U.S. corporate tax revenue in 2023)

• If these new arrivals each spend an average of $2M per year (on homes, cars, schools, services), that’s 144 billion annually in new consumer spending—enough to lift entire industries.

And, these people aren’t just moving themselves—they’re moving their businesses. If just 25% of them start or move a company in the U.S. (say, 3,000 new businesses), that could mean tens of thousands of high-paying jobs; massive capital investment; hundreds of billions in economic activity; and, billions in future tax revenue.

What’s more is that many of these individuals own factories, supply chains, and production networks in India, China, Europe, and Latin America. With tariffs increasing on Chinese goods and de-globalization trends pushing manufacturing back to the U.S., many would simply relocate their production facilities to America. Which means even more onshoring of jobs and factories—exactly what Trump wants and has the effect of weakening foreign economies with a big brain and capital drain.

The Global Exodus: Why This Is Perfect Timing

The thing about being wealthy, is you are highly mobile and incentivized to respond to economic incentives. Wealthy individuals want out of high tax places annd into places they create more wealth—and Trump just offered them the best deal on the planet.

The Bottom Line: The Gold Card Could Be a $1 Trillion+ Policy

If the U.S. executes this properly, it could attract hundreds of thousands of the world’s richest people in just a few years. The upfront revenue could exceed $1 trillion and the long-term economic impact could be even bigger—with massive consumer spending, real estate booms, business relocations, and job creation. Locally, instead of raising taxes on Americans, the U.S. would export taxation—charging the world’s richest people $5M each for the privilege of living here.

While everyone else punishes success, Trump monetizes it. And like it or not, that’s the most genius part.