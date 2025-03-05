For decades, the United States has approached global trade as if it were a UFC fighter play-wrestling with a child—restraining its strength, playing by the rules, and occasionally even taking a loss to keep the game “fair.” The U.S. tolerated trade imbalances, allowed other countries to impose tariffs with little retaliation, and turned a blind eye to protectionist policies that limited American exports. That era is over.

Trump has made it clear: If a country imposes tariffs on American goods, the U.S. will respond in kind. If foreign governments manipulate their economies to stifle American access, he’s willing to break those economies outright. And unlike past trade policies designed to pressure countries into fairer agreements through diplomatic channels, this strategy is more direct—if America’s products can’t compete freely, then those countries’ economies won’t compete at all.

The Trade Deficit as Fuel for Change

The trade numbers tell the story. China, Mexico, Canada, and the EU all enjoy massive trade surpluses with the U.S., meaning they sell far more to America than they buy in return. China alone ran a $295.4 billion trade surplus with the U.S. in 2024. Mexico followed with $171.8 billion, the EU with $219.6 billion, and Canada, while smaller, still had a $63.3 billion surplus.

For years, these deficits have been dismissed as the natural result of globalization—America buys more than it sells because it’s a consumption-driven economy. But Trump’s view flips the script: why should the U.S., the world’s most powerful economy, tolerate an imbalance that weakens its industries, drains domestic jobs, and allows foreign competitors to outmaneuver American companies on their home turf?

Onshoring, Tariffs, and the Shift Toward Consumption Tax

Trump’s tariffs serve two immediate purposes: First, they make imports more expensive, forcing companies to consider domestic production and second, they generate massive government revenue, effectively functioning as a consumption tax on imported goods.

If the U.S. continues down this path, the long-term trajectory starts to look like a broader replacement of the income tax with a consumption-based tax system. Instead of taxing wages and productivity, a consumption tax ensures that individuals and businesses pay based on what they use—a true “fair share” principle. The logic is straightforward: if you consume more, you contribute more. It also disincentivizes offshoring production, as companies would no longer be able to escape taxation by shifting operations overseas.

This transition is already unfolding in stages. First, tariffs on foreign goods serve as a soft launch of a consumption tax, shifting tax burdens from income to spending. Second, it’s clear that if onshoring continues, domestic production grows, replacing foreign imports. Over time, income tax could be phased out or significantly reduced, replaced by a broader consumption tax system.

Immigration and Economic Leverage

Another key element in this economic restructuring is workforce composition. America has long been the economic destination of the world, but if Trump makes it clear that U.S. jobs are for Americans—by onshoring production, deporting illegal workers, and making “Made in America” car loans tax-deductible—it creates an economic shift. Those who leave the U.S. workforce will have to be replaced with legal workers, either native-born or through high-skilled immigration programs like the Gold Card Visa, which attracts global talent.

This, in turn, strengthens America’s negotiating position. If the U.S. is willing to break any country that doesn’t play fair, people in those countries will have two choices: stay and struggle in a crumbling economy or come to America legally to contribute to the strongest economy in the world. The Gold Card Visa becomes not just a work permit, but a lifeline for those fleeing economic collapse caused by their own governments’ inability to compete fairly.

The Endgame: America as the Indisputable Economic Enforcer

Trump’s trade strategy is not about minor adjustments—it’s about enforcing dominance. The U.S. economy and military are unmatched, and for the first time in decades, they’re being used as blunt instruments to ensure fair trade, restore domestic industry, and rewire the tax system.

• If countries don’t open their markets, their economies will suffer.

• If companies don’t bring jobs home, they’ll pay the price in tariffs.

• If people want opportunity, they’ll have to come to America legally.

It’s a radical but internally consistent approach: America First, through economic warfare. The UFC fighter is done playing nice. The gloves are off.