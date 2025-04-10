Well, That Was Interesting

In my post “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” I argued Trump’s opening tariff salvo wasn’t a blunder—it was a setup. It was theater. Liberation Day threw the global trade system into chaos: not to punish every country equally, but to reset the game entirely and get U.S. interest rates down to refinance our massive debt.

89% on an Island of Penguins! Check.

53% on a country no one has ever heard of. Check!!

Those that like to say “Orange Man Bad!” dove into tariff charts, Greek-letter trade models, and breathless claims about collapse. “Bad bad bad!!!”

Then yesterday, as I was writing the follow-up on the flip side of that theory to get yields down—crush China—the 10-year Treasury blew out 50 bps to 4.51%.

Between the basis trade unwind, panic positioning, and foreign selling—possibly China unloading Treasuries—the bond market was in free fall and equities looked to get smoked. The market opened down another 2%. I remember Bear Sterns. I remember Lehman Brothers. And I remember 2008 (Lord knows I’ve watched The Big Short enough times). And then…

The post.

To say the markets reacted… well, I’ll quote my son Andrew who called and said

“Dad, what in the actual F@&k jus happened?!?”

Algos lit up (this isn’t your 2008 stock market) and within a minute, the market roared. And just like that, all the losses of the last three days got unwound.

“Orange Man Blinked!”

“See? He has no idea what he’s doing!”

“Bad, bad, bad!!!”

I have a different theory: the world just got left with a 10% global tariff and felt grateful.

China? They’re sitting at 125%, isolated, and watching every other country line up to cut side deals before the clock runs out. Why? Because everyone just watched Trump move global markets 10% with one post.

This isn’t a bluff. This isn’t policy. It’s war. Trump controls market sentiment, pricing, and negotiation leverage—not the WTO, not the Fed, not Bill Ackman, and absolutely not China. Trump is the only game in town.

In the span of seven days—from April 2 to April 9—he reframed 10% tariffs from “dangerous” to “default.” He isolated China. He dared them to retaliate—and they did, on cue. Now, every country knows two things:

1. Trump is willing to go full nuclear with China.

2. Everyone else has a 90-day window to cut a better deal.

He’s not bluffing. He’s negotiating in public—with the entire planet.

This isn’t the classic parable where the scorpion kills the frog. This is the version where the scorpion doesn’t sting. He just reminds you what it would feel like if he did.

"You have to have flexibility. I could say there's a wall. … Sometimes, you have to go around or under the wall. Financial markets change. Look how much they changed. I think the word would be ‘flexible.’ You have to be flexible,"

Trump in 2025 Is Not Trump in 2017

The “why didn’t he do this in 2017?” crowd misses the point. He couldn’t. He didn’t know how the system worked. He hadn’t purged the government employees who were working to undermine him. The cabinet secretaries there on advice of those that would thwart his goals. He was surrounded by appointees who played for the other team. He didn’t have Elon, or Lutnick, or Wright. DOGE wasn’t putting the fear of God into the Democrats who were all crying Russiagate! He hasn’t gutted the NGOs funding protests and the media was still … legitimate. Now? Trump 2.0 don’t give AF.

He’s in control of the entire market architecture. His cabinet isn’t made of career bureaucrats and Beltway placeholders—it’s built with guys like Scott Bessent and Bessent isn’t Janet Yellen. He doesn’t read papers about markets. He makes markets.

While Yellen spent her career as an academic economist and central planner and gave paid speeches to Wall Street while she clamored about climate change and DEI, Bessent built his reputation making a billion for Soros shorting the British pound, and dissecting sovereign vulnerability.

So let’s be clear: when the 10-year Treasury blew out from 3.95% to 4.51% overnight and markets panicked, Bessent didn’t need 15 days to watch it play out. He knew it spelled trouble and was a sign that the markets needed a breath.

So this is where most analysts get it wrong. They think Trump blinked. I say no. He didn’t. And the biggest difference from Trump 1.0, Trump listened.

This isn’t the Scorpion and the Frog where they both drown. Trump is the scorpion—he let the frog feel the stinger pressing against its back. He let each country imagine what happens if they doesn’t negotiate. Soon.

The goal was never to collapse the frog. It was to show everyone who controls the river. And right now, the only one drowning is China.