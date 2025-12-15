#hottakeoftheday

SmithFS
People who grump about Trump, need to take a hard look at what is happening in Europe. Especially the UK, Germany & France. Their economies are in freefall, mass migration is destroying their social stability, while they are doubling down on the most wacky Net Zero economic destruction policies on the planet. And voluntarily starving themselves of cheap Russian energy. And trying to sabotage their agricultural sector by imposing nutty climate change draconian edicts on farmers.

And in spite of all that, with their leaders having from 10-25% approval rating, they are beating the drums of War. And in the midst of economic & social disaster they are managing to find 100's of $billions to fund War. While imposing conscription on the population, a population that wants nothing to do with the Banker's wars. And there are massive protests against that, while the MSM has an information blackout on them.

Our Western globalist Financial Overlords are planning their Great Reset and need a destructive War to institute it, the only way they can successfully impose their draconian digital currencies, digital I.D.s, social credit score, 24/7 surveillance, restricted mobility, carbon footprint rules, rationing of meat & dairy products, and UBI (with obedience prerequisites).

All of that is coming to the USA as well. Including an expanded involvement in the Russia proxy war. Maybe Trump is preventing that from happening. That's what would have happened with a Kamala/Dem led gov't. And the only reason that was avoided was Elon Musk's team figured out where the electronic voting machines were being manipulated from in Serbia and crashed their operation.

Watch this video, and realize this is happening - now:

War Is Coming to Europe — Why I’m Leaving Germany to Protect My Family, Chris Consultant:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSB33eA71ck

"This video is the most important episode in my Why I’m Leaving Germany series.

Not about taxes. Not about bureaucracy.

But about a continent drifting toward conflict while its financial system reaches the end of its life cycle.

Europe is quietly re-arming. Debt is unsustainable.

Inflation is permanent. Political incentives are broken.

And a monetary reset is coming — whether people are ready or not.

I’m not political. I follow incentives, money, history, and cycles.

And from my point of view, the path ahead for the next decade is clear.

I’m leaving Germany to protect my family, my children, and our future.

This is not fear. This is preparation."

Andy
3h

My girlfriend is from the US. Her uncle is a 2nd amendment, Trump supporting, grumpy old school Republican. I am a European, vegan, I guess to him at least, socialist. We clearly have some significant ideological differences 😅. But we can both sit together, have a beer and a discussion, which may or may not involve politics, and it's a real pleasure to hang out together.

I've traveled a lot through the US (and also Europe) and I've lived in quite a few countries. People are not their politicians, and they are rarely who the media portrays them to be either. I personally believe that civil, respectful disagreement is a good thing. It's good to have your ideas tested and to try to see other people's points of view. That's why I read what you write - I often disagree, but it makes me think, and you have put thought into your positions as well.

No matter how open minded I try to be though, I cannot abide Trump. And posts like the one he wrote about a man who was brutally murdered confirm my opinion about him.

