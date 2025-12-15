Tragedy and Reflection
One of the biggest changes that occurred in me over the last five years roots in th lessons I took coming out of COVID. I had built a this hottake character—DRW. A little showy. A little arrogant. Definitely loud. And even though, years later, it’s become clearer than not that I was right about a lot of what I wrote during COVID, I think I lost about half my audience back then and would get death threats and rage DMs denouncing me, my views and informing me of my intent to kill Grandma. I think now is wasn’t just because of what I was saying, but how I was saying it. It’s hard to hear someone tell you that you’re wrong. It’s harder still when it feels like they’re rubbing your face in it.
I’ve tried to be much more balanced since then. I’m still opinionated. I haven’t lost that. But I’m a lot softer than I used to be.
Which brings me to something awful.
Rob Reiner—the filmmaker behind When Harry Met Sally and a staunch opponent of Donald Trump—and his wife were tragically murdered last night, allegedly by their own son, who appears to have struggled for years with addiction and mental illness. It’s horrific. It’s heartbreaking. There’s no upside, no lesson to score points from, no moral victory to be claimed. Just like with Charlie Kirk, there is no good that comes from gloating. These are human beings.
I remember a time—maybe you do too—when people could argue fiercely across political lines and still end the night with a beer and a laugh. Debates didn’t end with “you triggered me” or “I can’t be your friend anymore.” We’ve lost something there.
So for what it’s worth, I extend my condolences to the Reiner family, to the victims of the Brown University shooting, and to those harmed in the recent terrorist attack at a Jewish celebration in Australia. There is no cause—none—that justifies violence. And this is where my frustration deepens.
I would never have voted for the Democratic ticket. But with three years left in this presidency and midterms looming, it’s hard to watch President Trump and his team lose the thread.
On the economy, we hear slogans like “drill, baby, drill” alongside promises of permanently low gas prices—positions that are economically inconsistent. Oil producers don’t invest billions to lose money. That’s not how markets work.
Look at Guyana. The Venezuelan saber-rattling, the Exxon and Chevron interests, the former Hess assets—this is about a massive oil development already producing roughly 650,000 barrels a day, with capacity to approach a million in the near term. And yet in strategic documents, oil is barely mentioned yet that’s what much of what’s going on is actually about. The disconnect is glaring.
So then there was Trump’s tweet this morning about Rob Reiner. I won’t repeat it. But it was cruel, unnecessary, and completely missed the moment.
The real issues remain untouched: Runaway government spending, deficit addiction, an immigration policy that needs to correct four years of disaster, and inflation driven by money printing, not corporate greed.
Instead, we get yelling. Posturing. A kind of political grandpa screaming at kids in the alley.
Congress is inept. The Senate is frozen. And the Trump administration is drifting away from what many moderate voters—including some like me—believed was the core mandate: cut the waste, rein in spending, and get serious about governing.
I say this with a heavy heart—for the Reiner family, for the country, and frankly from experience. I know what it looks like to get in your own way.
I just hope the President pauses, reflects, and remembers why people who weren’t ideologues still voted for him in the first place.
Focus on what matters.
Stop making it harder than it needs to be.
People who grump about Trump, need to take a hard look at what is happening in Europe. Especially the UK, Germany & France. Their economies are in freefall, mass migration is destroying their social stability, while they are doubling down on the most wacky Net Zero economic destruction policies on the planet. And voluntarily starving themselves of cheap Russian energy. And trying to sabotage their agricultural sector by imposing nutty climate change draconian edicts on farmers.
And in spite of all that, with their leaders having from 10-25% approval rating, they are beating the drums of War. And in the midst of economic & social disaster they are managing to find 100's of $billions to fund War. While imposing conscription on the population, a population that wants nothing to do with the Banker's wars. And there are massive protests against that, while the MSM has an information blackout on them.
Our Western globalist Financial Overlords are planning their Great Reset and need a destructive War to institute it, the only way they can successfully impose their draconian digital currencies, digital I.D.s, social credit score, 24/7 surveillance, restricted mobility, carbon footprint rules, rationing of meat & dairy products, and UBI (with obedience prerequisites).
All of that is coming to the USA as well. Including an expanded involvement in the Russia proxy war. Maybe Trump is preventing that from happening. That's what would have happened with a Kamala/Dem led gov't. And the only reason that was avoided was Elon Musk's team figured out where the electronic voting machines were being manipulated from in Serbia and crashed their operation.
Watch this video, and realize this is happening - now:
War Is Coming to Europe — Why I’m Leaving Germany to Protect My Family, Chris Consultant:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSB33eA71ck
"This video is the most important episode in my Why I’m Leaving Germany series.
Not about taxes. Not about bureaucracy.
But about a continent drifting toward conflict while its financial system reaches the end of its life cycle.
Europe is quietly re-arming. Debt is unsustainable.
Inflation is permanent. Political incentives are broken.
And a monetary reset is coming — whether people are ready or not.
I’m not political. I follow incentives, money, history, and cycles.
And from my point of view, the path ahead for the next decade is clear.
I’m leaving Germany to protect my family, my children, and our future.
This is not fear. This is preparation."
My girlfriend is from the US. Her uncle is a 2nd amendment, Trump supporting, grumpy old school Republican. I am a European, vegan, I guess to him at least, socialist. We clearly have some significant ideological differences 😅. But we can both sit together, have a beer and a discussion, which may or may not involve politics, and it's a real pleasure to hang out together.
I've traveled a lot through the US (and also Europe) and I've lived in quite a few countries. People are not their politicians, and they are rarely who the media portrays them to be either. I personally believe that civil, respectful disagreement is a good thing. It's good to have your ideas tested and to try to see other people's points of view. That's why I read what you write - I often disagree, but it makes me think, and you have put thought into your positions as well.
No matter how open minded I try to be though, I cannot abide Trump. And posts like the one he wrote about a man who was brutally murdered confirm my opinion about him.