One of the biggest changes that occurred in me over the last five years roots in th lessons I took coming out of COVID. I had built a this hottake character—DRW. A little showy. A little arrogant. Definitely loud. And even though, years later, it’s become clearer than not that I was right about a lot of what I wrote during COVID, I think I lost about half my audience back then and would get death threats and rage DMs denouncing me, my views and informing me of my intent to kill Grandma. I think now is wasn’t just because of what I was saying, but how I was saying it. It’s hard to hear someone tell you that you’re wrong. It’s harder still when it feels like they’re rubbing your face in it.

I’ve tried to be much more balanced since then. I’m still opinionated. I haven’t lost that. But I’m a lot softer than I used to be.

Which brings me to something awful.

Rob Reiner—the filmmaker behind When Harry Met Sally and a staunch opponent of Donald Trump—and his wife were tragically murdered last night, allegedly by their own son, who appears to have struggled for years with addiction and mental illness. It’s horrific. It’s heartbreaking. There’s no upside, no lesson to score points from, no moral victory to be claimed. Just like with Charlie Kirk, there is no good that comes from gloating. These are human beings.

I remember a time—maybe you do too—when people could argue fiercely across political lines and still end the night with a beer and a laugh. Debates didn’t end with “you triggered me” or “I can’t be your friend anymore.” We’ve lost something there.

So for what it’s worth, I extend my condolences to the Reiner family, to the victims of the Brown University shooting, and to those harmed in the recent terrorist attack at a Jewish celebration in Australia. There is no cause—none—that justifies violence. And this is where my frustration deepens.

I would never have voted for the Democratic ticket. But with three years left in this presidency and midterms looming, it’s hard to watch President Trump and his team lose the thread.

On the economy, we hear slogans like “drill, baby, drill” alongside promises of permanently low gas prices—positions that are economically inconsistent. Oil producers don’t invest billions to lose money. That’s not how markets work.

Look at Guyana. The Venezuelan saber-rattling, the Exxon and Chevron interests, the former Hess assets—this is about a massive oil development already producing roughly 650,000 barrels a day, with capacity to approach a million in the near term. And yet in strategic documents, oil is barely mentioned yet that’s what much of what’s going on is actually about. The disconnect is glaring.

So then there was Trump’s tweet this morning about Rob Reiner. I won’t repeat it. But it was cruel, unnecessary, and completely missed the moment.

The real issues remain untouched: Runaway government spending, deficit addiction, an immigration policy that needs to correct four years of disaster, and inflation driven by money printing, not corporate greed.

Instead, we get yelling. Posturing. A kind of political grandpa screaming at kids in the alley.

Congress is inept. The Senate is frozen. And the Trump administration is drifting away from what many moderate voters—including some like me—believed was the core mandate: cut the waste, rein in spending, and get serious about governing.

I say this with a heavy heart—for the Reiner family, for the country, and frankly from experience. I know what it looks like to get in your own way.

I just hope the President pauses, reflects, and remembers why people who weren’t ideologues still voted for him in the first place.

Focus on what matters.

Stop making it harder than it needs to be.