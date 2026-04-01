#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Tim Carr's avatar
Tim Carr
4d

A man who always has an good solid opinion is as confused as I am. Also statements may not results in outcomes.

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Gary D. Davis's avatar
Gary D. Davis
4d

Totally agree on the potential "field of delivery" for this speech. It could go most anywhere. And, there's no guaranty that he does what he says he'll do this evening. I'm most interested in what his treatment of NATO will be. I honestly believe there's more than an even probability that Trump withdraws (or at least makes that statement). If you're an eastern European country, that should give you serious pause. Serious.

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