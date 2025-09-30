Back in 2019, I said the U.S. oil production had peaked and that efficiencies, other than corporate, were maxed out. CEOs were chasing production growth at all costs, torching balance sheets, and refusing to consolidate when it made sense. Then came 2020—COVID poured gasoline on the demand/supply fire, Saudi picked a price war with Russia for funsies, and U.S. producers almost got priced out of existence.

Fast forward to today, and it feels eerily familiar. Oil at $60 is not survivable for U.S. operators. Sure, they’ll limp along—but not profitably. They’re drilling out what little Tier 1 inventory they have left, exactly as I warned five years ago, and pretending it’s business as usual. They didn’t merge en masse in 2022 when prices rebounded and what little changes we have in the C suite have been to double down on being a going concern rather than announcing strategic alternatives and combining forces to become a more meaningful company in a backdrop of an industry no one cares about. Here’s the truth: there are $50 billion AI companies that have no links to Net Asset Value and investors lap them up, like they did shale players in the shale rush of 2012. We are a NAV business. No hype. No hiding. Just facts.

That’s why the answer isn’t more completions, more EBITDA slides, or trying to grind out some meaningless growth. The answer is less. Let production decline. Embrace the fact you’re a dying business in the U.S. Stop being stubborn and finish consolidating. Remember when I said there would be 10 majors and 10 small privates in 5 years? Yeah … do that.

Here’s another truth: right now, there are companies trading at huge discounts to NAV and others at premiums. For management teams who have companies in the former category, it’s because the market doesn’t think you are very good. In the latter category, the market is willing to suspend disbelief and give you a stock price worth more than your NAV. So, easy answer, put them together in all-share deals and let the better management teams (and boards) carry on. Cut G&A. Create real accretion. That’s the only way your investors win in this environment. Right now, those teams are just sucking their salary and options until the bitter end.

Meanwhile, Saudi’s strategy is clear: push prices down, let U.S. and Canada stop investing, and burn off OPEC’s spare capacity. When the market finally realizes the U.S. is in decline and can’t sustain even flat production without $75–85 oil and growing internationally, that’s when balance returns. The faster U.S. shale acknowledges this, the faster the cycle resets.

As an oil and gas investor, I’ll be honest—it’s brutal right now. The only saving grace is my covered call strategy, which turns a volatile stock that never goes anywhere into real yield. That’s not advice, that’s just survival.

It’s been a while since I’ve written. Law school, life—both have been busy. But this felt worth saying. Because we’ve seen this movie before. And we know how it ends.