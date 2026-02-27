Let me be direct about something, and you aren’t going to like it. The weight loss drug industry isn’t selling you health. It’s selling you the management of symptoms because treating causes doesn’t generate recurring revenue. Pills are a business model. Actual health is not. Had “health” been the focus, 2020 would have gone very differently.

That said, I’m not here to lecture anyone. I’m here to share. And on January 1st, I started — again. If you’ve followed me for any length of time, you know the yearly weight yo-yo is real. And 2025 was legitimately lost. Law school was consuming.

But we’re now 60 days in, and I’m down 22 pounds. About 10 pounds from where I want to be for US Nationals in New York in April, Canadian Nationals in Vancouver in May, and Worlds in Perth in August. Having a competitive target on the calendar is not optional for me. It’s the whole thing. It sharpens the mind and it keeps the body honest.

The formula hasn’t changed. Eat less, exercise more. It really is that simple. And it really is that brutally hard. Those two things can both be true simultaneously.

But this iteration, I’ve leaned on three tools that have genuinely helped — and none of them are ozempic.

A wearable ring. Sleep, temperature, heart rate — real data on when your body can be pushed and when it’s quietly waving a white flag. I’ve been fighting something for about a week. The ring saw it coming before I did. I couldn’t dodge it, but I could scale accordingly instead of digging a hole I’d spend two weeks climbing out of.

A continuous glucose monitor. These come in 14-day patches and the data is humbling in the best possible way. You can see exactly how your body responds when you spike sugars or get sloppy with carbs. You can track improvement over time. And when you have a bad food day, there’s no rationalizing it — the graph is right there. Accountability in real time.

Pre-made portion-controlled meals. I’m not taking sponsorships, but I’ll share what I’m using: MyFit Foods on University and Speer. 120-second microwave meals, under $12 a meal with membership, and a wide enough variety that I’m not losing my mind. The fridge is stocked, the decision fatigue is eliminated, and the caloric math is simple. That last part matters more than people realize. Willpower is finite. Make the right choice the easy choice. No snacks in the house helps.

So if you’re on the journey — and I know many of you are — here’s what I’ll leave you with: there are no shortcuts. That’s not a punishment. That’s actually the good news. Because it means the work you’re willing to do is the exact thing that separates the outcome. You just have to push through it. Because pills aren’t the solution.

Have a wonderful weekend.