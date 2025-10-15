My Newmont position feels like shale circa 2012. NAV? Doesn’t matter. Cash flow? Doesn’t matter. What gold is used for—or what it even means to the global economy? Doesn’t matter.

I’m up 50% in 60 days, and it’s already blown through half the covered call targets I set a year out. No matter. Owning it is fun. Like AI stocks that go up 500% because “reasons.”

What’s not fun is owning oil and gas stocks when crude is sub-$60. Landman nails it in the clip below, and every CEO setting Q4 capex should watch it twice.

I’ve said it before (a thousand times) and I’ll say it again (hopefully fewer, if someone listens):

Merge. Shut down completions. Buy back your stock. Stop growing production.

You’re wasting inventory and running your NAV into the ground.

Love and hugs,

DRW