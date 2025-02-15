I’ve been wrestling with law school. Not because it’s “hard”—it’s not. Not because it’s boring—it can be. But because I’m still trying to figure out why I’m here. It started as something to do, a way to keep my mind engaged, but the longer I sit with it, the more I realize I’m in the middle of a bigger question: Where do I fit now?

I built my career in oil and gas data. That used to mean something. It was technical, it was valuable, and it was a direct pipeline (no pun intended) to influence and opportunity. But the world shifted. Engineers today aren’t the ones I came up with—they’re programmers. They don’t just analyze data; they write the systems that do it for them. The energy industry still matters, but the language of power has changed.

I applied to DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency. Their job is to go into every agency and root out fraud, waste, and corruption. In the past, government employees could obfuscate, bury inefficiencies, make themselves look indispensable. Now, AI-driven programmers are lifting the curtain, using technology to systematically expose the waste that was always there. There’s nowhere left to hide. No cushy fallback for the weak or irrelevant.

My interview with them this week lasted six minutes. They knew I wasn’t what they needed. I knew it too. I don’t program AI to find fraud. That’s their mission right now: tear it down. But I know how to manage the fallout when they’re done. I know how to rebuild. That’s the part they’re not focused on—yet.

This isn’t unique to me. It’s happening everywhere. I’ve said in speeches that AI today is what email was when I graduated college—something that feels novel but will soon be standard. The people who refuse to adapt will be the ones left behind. I’ve seen this before. I was there when email transformed business. I was there when data changed oil and gas. And now I’m watching Washington wrestle with something even bigger.

Because that’s the real fight happening in D.C. right now. Forget the partisan noise—beneath it is a deeper shift. AI is coming. Software is coming. The way Washington has always operated—cushy jobs, bloated spending, unquestioned bureaucracy—is staring down a future that doesn’t care about tradition. The deficit, global influence, military strategy, economic stability—it’s all colliding with technology that will change the workforce, the government, and power itself.

We are at the edge of something massive. And the question isn’t if change is coming—it’s who is ready for it.

I’m trying to figure out where I fit in that. Maybe law school helps. Maybe it doesn’t. But what I do know is that the world I built my success in is already gone. And Washington, whether it wants to or not, is about to feel that same shift.