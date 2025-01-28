The cultural and institutional rise of DEI was well-intentioned, but its growth ultimately became an unsustainable experiment. From Harvard to corporate boardrooms to government agencies, it appeared as a sweeping societal shift. In reality, it was more impetuous than enduring—built on mandates and brow-beating, not momentum. Like the forced adoption of pronouns, the lack of broad consensus or cultural buy-in from anyone beyond a few hardcore ideologues made it an “easy come, easy go” phenomenon.

Policies and principles that are not mutually embraced from the outset are doomed to unravel as soon as the momentum of the mandate fades. Biological men in women’s sports, ten genders, umpteen sexualities, and eliminating standardized testing all seem destined for the metaphorical trash.

What’s ironic is how the same institutions that pushed progressive policies and censorship for optics and narrative management—Meta, Columbia University, and others—are now loudly retreating as political winds have shifted. The failure of DEI is emblematic of society’s larger problem: a short-term, impetuous approach to social and political change that has no broad based support. “Big ideas” are treated as PR strategies, implemented without long-term vision or authentic buy-in. It’s remarkable to see how fast these institutions have abandoned their principles as quickly as they adopted them.

At the core and what society actually wants (and needs) is a focus on inclusion rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and balance. A “both/and” approach where diversity and meritocracy are not opposing forces, but complementary goals. The death of DEI doesn’t mean the death of diversity, but it should provide an opportunity to rethink how we achieve it without sacrificing fairness or trust. Harvard’s new “FAIR” model is just DEI by another name, just as “global warming” became “climate change” to blame every snowstorm in Florida on a global calamity. Any version of “stuff it down your throat” will come with backlash, and you better hope the intended target doesn’t have teeth.