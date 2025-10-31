I don’t podcast anymore, too many projects and not enough time, but I’m an avid listener. This morning with my coffee, I was catching up on one of my favorites, Pete Buttigieg was their guest hammering on talking points, Orangeman Bad, and riffing on wealth, taxes, and power. To hear him speak hits at the core of what’s wrong with how we’re thinking about wealth, spending and power in the country right now. Perhaps it’s best captured by this quote I saw on Instagram:

“People worry Social Security will run out because not enough people are paying into it. But no one ever worries welfare will run out — even though the people taking it don’t pay into it at all.”

A bit cherry-picked, but not wrong. It does perfectly capture the inversion in how society seems to think about contribution and entitlement right now. We’ve created a system where more than half of Americans pay little or no income tax, while the top 10% shoulder roughly 80% of it. And yet, the political conversation isn’t about shared responsibility — it’s about how to make the “rich” pay even more.

California is now floating a one-time billionaire tax.

New York wants to raise the top marginal rate to 54%.

And for 99% of voters, why wouldn’t you want to see that? The burden is not theirs to shoulder. The benefits are theirs to enjoy. And that’s the point — it’s always easy to vote for someone else’s sacrifice when you don’t have any skin in the game.

So politicians like Mayor Pete, who lament “the power that comes with money” are the same ones obsessed with taxing it — not to fix the system, but to fund more programs that keep them in power. The concentration of “paper” wealth isn’t the problem; it’s the concentration of the desire for control in Government.

But our politicians, I’m sorry, are morons, The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week and surprise, surprise — and mortgage rates went up 20 bps. People seemed surprised, but they shouldn’t be. If one actually understands economics, one know the only way mortgage rates fall is by cutting spending — not rates. Trim a trillion or a trillion and a half from government spending, and rates drop like a rock. But instead, the government keeps printing, spending, and redistributing to maintain artificial demand, mortgage rates stay sticky.

The kicker? That excess spending is exactly what’s fueling the paper billionaires — the AI-driven valuations and speculative froth that is making people rich on screens and broke in reality. Even the last bear market lasted 9 days after liberation day. But the F&@king Dip!!

Which brings me back to the podcast. Listening to Buttigieg talk about wealth and power was painfully fascinating — a man who’s built his life inside the structure of government, frustrated by the influence of the money outside it. Especially now that the money isn’t on his team. But power is power. Some people earn it through markets, others through policy. One is transparent and merit-based; the other hides behind the word “fairness.”

It seems to me that what we’ve lost is the idea that contribution is what holds a society together. We used to celebrate the people who built things. Now we tax them, shame them, and pretend their success is the problem. And as we have seen in the flight to Austin and Florida, New York and California are about to discover just how mobile the wealthy are when it comes to not paying more tax.