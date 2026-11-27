When I was a kid, my parents drilled two things into me: go to college and buy a house. Those were the two things that made you an adult and set you up for success. I believed them, and for my generation they mostly worked.

My parents were also extremely supportive of my squash, my dad especially. I started at about 8. By 9 or 10, I'd get him on the court and tell him he needed to feed me for drills, but my game had already passed his. He realized he couldn't help me much on the court. So he did the thing a good parent does: he showed up. He traveled with me to nationals. He and my mom came to watch me at the Pan American Games. He has now flown to Worlds with me twice.

He taught me something bigger than squash: the job is transitioning your kids from kids to adults, and part of that is becoming a friend and a safety net.

I've tried to do the same with my boys. I got the chance to coach both of them in hockey from the time they were 5 and 6, and in golf too. I think that's where I instilled a love of work and a work ethic. Andrew played junior hockey in Canada and took this year off to focus on school at ASU, and he's realizing how much he misses the locker room and the friends. Ben gave up hockey when he went to college to focus on college golf, then came back last year and started playing college hockey as well. He loves it. The skate to the back of the leg, almost severing the Achilles 6 weeks ago.. he liked that less but he’ll be back on the ice in January. Thank goodness.

The boys are now 21 and 19, and I have a phenomenal relationship with both. We give each other a hard time like friends. They ask me for advice. I'm the investment committee for the family office fund they help run, so we talk valuations and stocks and life. They leave the relationship chats to their mother, which may be a gap in my skill set. I have a touch of the 'tism, as long-time readers know.

But their world isn't mine. The two checkboxes look different now.

Take the house. The National Association of Realtors reports that the median first-time buyer is now 40, a record. It was 33 in 2021 and 29 in 1981. A first-time buyer looks more like 40 than 25. And in many markets, renting offers better cap rates than owning, which makes the old advice harder to defend.

Take college. From 2004 to 2026, college tuition inflation averaged 3.63% a year versus 2.57% for overall prices. I think it’s a lot more than that, but data is data. I pay $65,000 a year at DU for law school. That’s not cheap. Nevertheless, my belief is that federal loans meant to widen access let schools raise prices, and they did. It's a version of the Bennett hypothesis. Whatever the cause, the boys are making smart choices. Andrew chose ASU for in-state tuition. My oldest went where he got the most golf money, and both apply for scholarships to keep costs down. College is still where you grow up. It's still a checkbox. It's just no longer a free pass.

Their paths are very different, which I love. My oldest is extremely entrepreneurial. He's building businesses with AI and coding, building websites, trying things and figuring out where he fits. He goes to Aurora University in Illinois, a very small school, and he's learning what it is to be a big fish in a small pond, which his personality needed. He has thrived.

My youngest is on the investment banking track and is a small fish in a massive pond, trying to figure out how to become a bigger fish. That matters for him, and I'm watching him do it.

The best part is hanging out with them: laughing, watching them grow, watching them learn, and knowing I'm here to support them. But in the end, their decisions will drive their outcomes. There's no free pass and no free lunch.

As parents, all we can do is love them, give them the best advice we have, keep what our parents did well, change what was a little less good, and love them unconditionally. Thanksgiving week is a good time to say I'm grateful for that.