Yesterday, the Supreme Court handed down Louisiana v. Callais, and it is one of the more interesting cases, in part because of what it said, and more importantly, what it means to the midterms. Breathless talking heads aside, it says what the Constitution has meant since the end of the Civil War: you cannot discriminate on the basis of race. Full stop. Even if your intentions are good. Even if you’re a Democrat.

The background is mind numbing: Louisiana redrew its congressional map after the 2020 census. A federal judge said the map “probably” violated the Voting Rights Act because it didn’t include a second majority-Black district. So Louisiana drew one — a 250-mile-long district snaking from Shreveport to Baton Rouge, connecting Black communities through a geographic yoga mat that made no sense. The only reason that line existed was race.

The Supreme Court, 6-3, said: that’s unconstitutional. And in doing so, the majority, written by Justice Alito, resolved a question that had been dodged by the Court for 30 years: does compliance with the Voting Rights Act (VRA) justify using race as the primary criterion in drawing a district? The answer, properly understood, is no. Because Section 2 of the VRA doesn’t require racial proportionality in the first place. It requires that minority voters not face intentional discrimination. Those are two completely different things.

Enter Justice Thomas

I always read what Clarence Thomas has to say. And on this topic, it’s particularly relevant. Thomas’s core point: when you systematically draw “Black districts” and assign people “Black representatives,” you are not honoring equality. You are institutionalizing racial segregation dressed up as progress. You are telling Black voters that their political identity is inseparable from their race, that they cannot be represented by someone who doesn’t share their skin color, that the geographic boundaries of their political voice should be drawn in a color other than the one the Constitution demands: none. What a radical concept.

Yet, read the dissent. Kagan, joined by Sotomayor and Jackson (shock of shocks!), opens with a hypothetical about a 90% Black district being sliced into six pieces, its voters dispersed, their influence erased. It’s vivid. It’s emotive. But it is entirely built on the premise that Black voters are a monolithic bloc whose political interests can only be represented by a majority-Black district. It’s wild.

Kagan’s dissent doesn’t talk about geography. It doesn’t talk about economic interest, community ties, shared infrastructure, or other criteria that make a district coherent. It talks, almost exclusively, about race. Who votes the same way as whom because of their race. Which communities need to be grouped together based on race. Which political outcomes are owed to which racial groups.

That is racial essentialism. And it is being written by three justices who would describe themselves as champions of equality. I dare say it’s what perpetuates racism today.

The Deeper Question

A colleague of mine once pushed got offended when I told him I didn’t see him as Black. He said that was my mistake — that his Blackness had earned him experiences and perspectives I hadn’t had to develop. For him to be at the same place in life than me was harder and if I couldn’t see that, well, I was racist. I get it, maybe… But there’s a difference between acknowledging lived experience and building a constitutional framework that says the only representative who can serve a Black community must come from a Black-majority district.

The majority doesn’t pretend racism never existed. Alito’s opinion spends considerable time on the history of poll taxes, literacy tests, and white primaries. But the Fifteenth Amendment, as the majority notes, “is not designed to punish for the past.” It tries “to ensure a better future.” The focus has to be on present-day intentional discrimination. And that’s the way the VRA has been used.

And Yes, This Is About Trump’s Court

Say what you will about Donald Trump but he understood one thing with clarity in his first term: the Supreme Court is the most important institution in the land and without the current makeup, some truly horrible results would have been perpetuated and continue to be made.

Kagan called today’s decision “the last piece” in the demolition of the Voting Rights Act. I call it the restoration of equal protection. But politically, it puts gerrymandered, mostly Black districts, at risk all over the U.S. and with that, the Democrats lose a huge advantage in the midterms, perhaps enough to lose the House.