#hottakeoftheday

#hottakeoftheday

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Demetrios Stellas's avatar
Demetrios Stellas
12h

Let me quote Joe Biden....and every other Democrat. "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black," - Joseph Biden

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
11h

Great article. On a tangent, I think it would be interesting to have an objective mathematical criteria based on geometry to limit the "snakyness" of any district. For example, there could be a limit on the ratio of the perimeter length to the area. There are many interesting possibilities, and the advantage would be that it would be completely non-political. However, getting something like that officially implemented would be nearly impossible, unfortunately.

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