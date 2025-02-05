I started writing #hottakeoftheday in 2018 because I saw how oil and gas companies were wasting capital chasing bad drilling economics. I annoyed a lot of my colleagues and became a bit of a … controversial figure. Then COVID hit, and I watched the media push narratives that didn’t add up. I lost lots of friends, got uninvited to parties but years later, the numbers backed up my skepticism. Now, I write about what interests me—things I want to learn, challenge, and share. I love the debate, the back-and-forth, and ultimately, I want Canada, the U.S., and the world to be smarter, richer, and more focused on merit, intelligence, and progress.

The Real Crisis: Drug Deaths, Canada’s Role, and Trump’s Hard Reset

The U.S. has seen a massive, sustained increase in deaths since COVID, rising from 2.85 million in 2019 to over 3.27 million in 2022. COVID accounted for a chunk of that early on, but by 2022, virus deaths had dropped to 186,000—not nearly enough to explain why overall deaths are still way above pre-pandemic levels. The gap? Drugs, particularly fentanyl.

In 2022 alone, 107,941 Americans died from overdoses, with fentanyl responsible for most of them. The age-adjusted overdose death rate has more than tripled since 2013. At this point, fentanyl is killing far more Americans than COVID, but it’s not getting the same level of action.

Meanwhile, Canada just uncovered the largest drug super lab in its history in British Columbia—an operation capable of producing 95 million lethal doses of fentanyl. Canada has long been a major hub for transnational drug trafficking, with organized crime groups using it as a gateway to U.S. markets. Given Canada’s current paralyzed minority government, where the Liberals cling to power without a mandate, there’s little urgency to crack down on this problem.

This is where Trump’s hard reset approach comes in. He’s threatening tariffs on Canada, knowing full well that economic pain is often the only thing that forces action. Lethargic governments won’t tackle problems until they have to, and tariffs could force Canada to step up enforcement, disrupt cartel networks, and take responsibility for what’s flowing south.

The rising death toll isn’t an abstract policy issue—it’s a direct result of inaction. COVID deaths are fading, but overall mortality remains high. The numbers are clear: this is a fentanyl crisis, not a lingering pandemic. And if softer approaches won’t work, maybe a financial hammer will.