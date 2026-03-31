A reader sent me a note this week asking a question I’ve been contemplating for a month. I’m sure you have been too. Did President Trump deliberately jawbone and suppress oil prices before striking Iran, knowing they’d spike, with the plan to wrap up the war and let things normalize?

Short answer: yes, oil was staged lower. It’s what the President does. Trust no rally. But personally, no, I don’t think it’s the masterful chess move people want it to be.

Let’s walk through it.

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Before February 28, the sequencing was deliberate. Venezuela sanctions tightened to demonstrate leverage and then we just went at got Maduro and released oil to U.S. refineries. Canada continues to be in the crosshairs and threatened tariffed to keep barrels flowing south (for policy reasons, Canada really doesn’t have a choice because … Quebec and the climaye religion there). Russian sanctions relief dangled to backfill supply. And the IEA told the world they projected a 4 mmbo/d surplus. Brent started 2026 around $70. Traders were mega bearish. Trump thought it could get into Iran without too much damage. And the table was set.

But there’s a difference between timing an entry and having a clean exit. What was supposed to be a controlled burn — I wrote about this in *A Return to the Beginning* a couple weeks ago — is becoming the Palisades Fire. Hormuz has been functionally closed for a month. 15 mmbo/d (450 mmbo/mo) is shut in with no where to go. On water and on land storage is being depleted and Brent is up 55% in March alone — the biggest monthly move since the contract started in 1988. Tanker traffic is down 96%. The IEA (welcome back!!) called it the greatest global energy security challenge in history. We’ve released 400 million barrels from strategic reserves globally, which sounds enormous until you realize that’s less than four days of global consumption at 105 million barrels per day.

So did Trump factor oil into the calculus? He always does — but the idea that you can shut Hormuz, eliminate a 40-year-old regime, and have prices “level out” on the back end assumes a speed and precision of resolution that we are clearly not achieving. We’re in week five, and Iran is running a toll booth through the strait in yuan, charging ships $2 million per transit. Pakistan just cut a deal to send 20 ships through. That’s not what winning looks like.

And here’s the part nobody wants to say out loud: it doesn’t matter what Trump does next. Iran can always re-close the strait. That’s the structural problem. You can seize Kharg Island. You can bomb oil wells. But Hormuz is a geographic chokepoint, and Iran sits on top of it. Mines, fast attack boats, anti-ship missiles — they don’t need to block it completely. They just need to raise the insurance premium on every tanker that transits, and the market does the rest. So President Trump is backed into a corner where escalation doesn’t solve the problem and de-escalation doesn’t either, because the threat is permanent. That’s not a strategy. That’s a trap.

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The reader also brought up Chris Wright, and I want to talk about that — because I know Chris. I had him on my podcast. I think he’s one of the most intelligent people in the energy sector, full stop. And I’ve been very vocal about this: when other CEOs — the ExxonMobils, the Chevrons — sat on their hands and let the climate narrative run away from the industry, Chris used his platform at Liberty to push back. Human flourishing. Energy abundance. He deserves the role he has. He earned it by saying things publicly that most executives were too afraid to say privately.

But. (There’s always a but.)

Chris told the Financial Times last year that shale could boost production even at $50 oil. He knows that’s not true. Not because he’s dishonest — because he’s smart enough to know the ground truth and still had to say it for the administration. The technology is not headed our way in terms of improving recoveries in any meaningful way. Tier 1 inventory — the acreage where the economics actually work — is effectively gone. And the DUC inventory that’s been quietly supporting the production “resurgence” has been drilled through. Completed. The backlog is at historic lows.

Then at CERAWeek two weeks ago, Chris tells producers to drill more. The same week, the President says prices will “drop like a rock” once the war ends. Think about that from a CEO’s chair. Why would you invest billions in new production if the administration is simultaneously telling the market that the price spike is temporary? That’s not a signal to drill. That’s a signal to wait. Pay down debt with surplus cash. Merge. And every executive in that Houston ballroom knew it.

This is the contradiction I’ve been writing about since 2019: “drill baby drill” is a slogan, not a strategy. Capex is flat to declining. Rig counts are down. Shareholders want returns, not growth. The U.S. added 2.4% production last year — which still shocks me. We are at peak oil, USA. I was seven years early when I first said it. I’m not early anymore.

And this brings me back to something I’ve said before that gets me in trouble with some readers: in my opinion, Trump doesn’t do a great job listening to his administration. Loyalty is more important than expertise. He wants people who will implement his ideas without question. Chris Wright knows the inventory isn’t there. He knows DUCs are depleted. He knows Tier 1 is gone. But the messaging has to align with the slogan, so it does. And the market — which is a lot smarter than any press conference — prices in the contradiction.

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The reader mentioned Venezuela and China and the multifaceted strategy. He’s right — it exists. Venezuela neutralized to demonstrate willingness to act. Canada and Russia managed for supply. Iran for the 40-year geopolitical play. China squeezed on energy access as a secondary pressure. These aren’t random moves. But strategy requires outcomes, not just intentions.

Right now we have $118 Brent. The S&P is in correction territory — five consecutive weekly losses, the longest streak since 2022. Gold at levels that scream the market doesn’t trust the plan and that interest rates will be raised, not lowered. That will crush the housing market much more than it already has been. And then in Iran, still controlling the strait, still selling oil to “friendly” nations while we debate whether to send Marines to seize an island. It’s a huge problem.

The pieces are on the board. Whether anyone knows how to finish the game is a different question entirely. And the longer it goes without resolution, the more the “controlled burn” thesis collapses into something much harder to put out.

I said in *A Return to the Beginning* that saving face has become more important than saving the situation. I haven’t seen anything in the last two weeks that changes my mind. And I’m concerned.