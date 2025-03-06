The stock market is in chaos. The VIX is surging, and investors are scrambling to understand what’s happening. As I’ve written about for years (while the stock market hits new highs every month), we’ve seen an era of wild, “unjustifiable” valuations—particularly in stocks like NVIDIA and Tesla—driven not by fundamental earnings but by FOMO, retail speculation, and passive ETF flows blindly allocating capital. For years, it seemed like valuations didn’t matter. Now, suddenly, they may.

This shift isn’t just a market correction—I think it’s a political imperative. And if you think Trump isn’t leading and doesn’t understand that, you haven’t been paying attention.

In Trump’s first term, the stock market was his scoreboard. He cheerleaded its every move, tied his presidency’s success to all-time highs, and made sure people knew that their 401(k)s were thriving because of him. That was then.

For the past four years, the Biden administration’s entire economic messaging revolved around wealth inequality—the idea that the rich have too much and don’t pay their fair share. But the has been truth, the absurd market valuations of the last few years haven’t been driven by billionaires hoarding wealth. They’ve been fueled by loose monetary policy, retail speculation, and blind capital inflows into ETFs that bid up stocks with no regard for price. Now, as volatility rises and asset prices crack, the very foundation of that narrative starts to crumble and you get a glimpse into what I think Trump is doing. Housing.

Our Kids Can’t Afford Houses—And It’s Structural

The greatest wealth-building tool for the middle class has always been homeownership. That dream is dead for an entire generation. And we all know why:

• Boomers benefited from cheap money – Since the 2008 crisis, the Fed kept rates at historic lows, pumping easy money into the system. That inflated asset prices across the board—stocks, houses, everything.

• Wages didn’t keep up – Home prices doubled, tripled, but incomes barely moved in real terms.

• Housing became an investment, not a home – With interest rates near zero, real estate became the easiest way to park capital. Institutions, investors, and second-home buyers flooded the market, snapping up supply.

Here’s a real example: My first condo cost $130,000. That same unit today? Easily $550,000 or more. Did it get bigger? No. Did it get better? No. It just got older. And yet, it’s now completely out of reach for the average young person.

The Rule of 72 tells us how long it takes for an investment to double. You take the rate of return and divide it into 72. If house prices are rising at 7% a year, they double in just over 10 years. But wages haven’t been growing anywhere near that. And structurally, the homes themselves haven’t changed. The foundation isn’t better, the walls aren’t stronger. The only thing that changed is the cost of money.

This is unsustainable. The idea that home prices can grow multiples faster than income indefinitely is absurd. And yet, that’s the world we’ve built. An entire generation can’t afford to build wealth because they can’t even afford to start.

Why Would Trump Want This Crash?

If you’re Trump, a market downturn right now is a strategic advantage. Here’s why:

1. It Sucks Capital Out of the System – A falling market pulls speculative money out of play. That means less free-flowing capital, less excess wealth creation, and a slowdown in the everything bubble.

2. It Slows the Economy, Forces the Fed’s Hand – Inflation has been sticky. A stock market decline could speed up rate cuts, bringing interest rates down just in time for a potential second Trump term.

3. It Resets Valuations to More Justifiable Levels – A market trading on hype rather than fundamentals eventually collapses. Trump doesn’t want to inherit an unsustainable bubble. If stocks crash in two years, it’s Trumps fault. Now, it’s all about Biden.

4. A Crash Makes Tariffs More Palatable – A market correction puts pressure on global trade and weakens arguments against protectionist policies. This part is counterintuitive but I think true. With lower stock prices, companies may react faster to government incentives—onshoring production and moving to the U.S.

5. It Opens the Door for Antitrust Action – A crashing stock market creates the perfect environment to break up tech monopolies and go after corporate giants in the name of innovation. Little talked about but massively important, the Mag 7 are stifling innovation and are bigger and more powerful than government. A devaluation of Big Tech makes regulatory action far easier.

6. It Forces a Housing Reset – A market downturn would take capital out of over-inflated assets, including real estate. This is the only real path to affordability—because artificially high home prices don’t help anyone except those who already own. A correction brings homeownership back into reach.

Where Does This Lead?

The S&P 500 has been running at valuations that make no sense—trading in the 5,000s when fair value could be closer to 4,500 or even 4,200. If this correction plays out, it will fundamentally change the economic landscape and with much lower interest rates and austerity, it makes the interest on the national debt far more affordable.

The pain is coming, and Trump may blink first, but the financial day of reckoning has arrived. And everyone under 30 should be Trump’s biggest supporters. Maybe, just maybe, that’s his objective.